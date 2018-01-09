Low-cost Central and Eastern Europe-focused airline Wizz Air has announced plans to make Austria the 44th country in its network by establishing base operations at Vienna Airport. Wizz said on Tuesday that it will open its Austrian base with one Airbus A320 aircraft in June, which will be followed by the deployment of two additional Airbus A321 aircraft in November. Wizz will operate a total of 17 new routes from the Austrian capital in 2018. The establishment of the new base represents an ...

