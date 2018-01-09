Gift manufacturer IG Design Group has acquired Australian greetings card business Biscay Greetings via its joint venture Artwrap for A$8.9m in cash. The acquisition, financed using local debt facilities, represented 2.7 times Biscay's EBITDA for the year ended 30 June 2017, as the group generated a pre-tax operating profit of A$2.9m on sales of A$13.4m. IG noted that an injection of as much as A$3m would also be required to assist the AIM-listed firm in kick-starting its Australian campaign. ...

