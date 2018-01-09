Student housing company Unite Group on Tuesday said its UK Student Accommodation Fund value was £2.23bn at December 31, an increase of 2.5% for the quarter and 5.6% year-on-year. In a trading update, Unite said The London Student Accommodation joint-venture portfolio was valued at £1.16bn at year end, a rise of 5.2% on a like-for-like basis from the end of September and up by 9.2% year-on-year. Unite said it had acquired a 1,000 bed development scheme in Leeds on a subject to planning basis ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...