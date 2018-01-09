Unemployment in the eurozone shrank modestly towards the end of last year, approaching a nine-year low as economic conditions in the bloc continue to improve. The euro area unemployment rate in November fell to 8.7% from 8.8% the month before, as economists had predicted. Marginal improvements across most of the major economies was the key to the fall, with joblessness in Germany reaching a new record low of 3.6%, and unemployment in France and Italy also down 0.1 percentage points to 9.2% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...