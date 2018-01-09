Elizabeth Windram, Social Chair



LONDON, Jan 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Top social experts and strategists from brands and agencies around the world make up the Effective Social Strategy jury of the WARC Awards 2018 - a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.The link between social strategies and business results is one of the most important issues in marketing and communications. The jury panel of 15, led by Elizabeth Windram, Director, Brand and Advertising of JetBlue Airways, will be looking for campaign strategies that relied on the benefits of particular social platforms, or a combination of those platforms, to fulfil particular business objectives.Judges will also be looking for effective marketing programmes that are social by design, not simply a small part of a broader marketing initiative, that have made a significant impact on brand performance or influenced consumer behaviour.Lucy Aitken, Case Study Editor, WARC comments: "We are thrilled with the collective wisdom on this year's Effective Social Strategy jury. Spanning nine countries and four continents, there's a diversity of skills and experience in the judging panel that will make this competition a fascinating one. We're particularly happy to welcome as chair Elizabeth Windram from JetBlue, which won two awards in this category in 2017, alongside Ryan Riess from Hershey's which won a gold award last year."The jury members of the WARC Awards 2018 - Effective Social Strategy category are:- Elizabeth Windram, Director, Brand and Advertising, JetBlue Airways - Jury Chair- Gerard Crichlow, Head of Cultural Strategy, AMV BBDO- Reynold D'Silva, APAC Head of Marketing, Brands & E-commerce, Facebook- Gijs de Beus, Strategy Director, Lemon Scented Tea- Giba Della Giustina, Planning Director, nobullshit agency/Brazil- Kristen Fox, Director, Social Media & Digital Analytics, Crispin Porter + Bogusky- Roshni Hegerman, Strategic Planning Director, McCann Melbourne- Chris Herbert, Strategy Director, the7stars- Candace Kuss, Director of Social Media, Hill+Knowlton Strategies- Pete Lin, Managing Director and Co-Founder, We Are Social China- Will Lion, Head of Strategy, BBH London- Chiara Martini, Global Head of Digital, Diesel- Tahaab Rais, Regional Head of Strategic Planning, FP7/MENA (Part of McCann Worldgroup)- Iuren Ramiro, Design thinking consultant, Casa del Otro / Social, brand, shopper and creative strategist, V3A- Ryan Riess, Senior Manager, Reese's Brand, Hershey'sThe WARC Awards are free to enter and are open to submissions from any country and communications discipline. As well as Effective Social Strategy, case study papers can be entered into Effective Content Strategy, Effective Innovation and Effective Use of Brand Purpose categories.In addition to the Effective Social Strategy Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards, the jury will select three Special Awards honouring particular areas of excellence in this category: Path-to-Purchase Award, Smart Spender Award and Live Award. The top winners across all four categories will share a $40,000 prize fund.Full details of the judges and information on how to enter the WARC Awards, is available at www.warc.com/WARCAwards.prize. Entry deadline is 12 February.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC hosts four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of Market Research. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.