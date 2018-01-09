Global Urban Logistics Opportunities Market 2017-2020: Drivers and Opportunities within eCommerce, Amnichannel Retail and the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report 'Urban Logistics Opportunities Last-Mile Innovation' highlights the various trends, drivers and the opportunities within eCommerce, omnichannel retail and the courier,express, and parcel market, and further identifies the new business models that are expected to disrupt last-mile delivery. Innovative new business models such as click and collect, locker boxes, on-demand deliveries, and micro distribution are providing flexible options to end consumers which will allow them to collect deliveries at their convenience.
With technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, connected devises and crowd-sourced platforms also set to play a major role in logistics, the report also looks at how technology use cases such as freight brokerage, and autonomous solutions are expected to further create efficiencies within the last mile of the logistics process. The future is all about drones and delivery bots and the report delves deep to understand the implications of these technology scenarios on Logistics.
Lastly, the report also focuses on cleaner forms of deliveries and provides a regional perspective in terms of countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, which are considering Ultra-Low Economic Zones' to facilitate the objective of sustainable and green transportation by 2020.
The Logistics market is undergoing a major shift, with innovative solutions transforming the way goods and parcels are delivered. The industry is witnessing an influx of tech-savvy start-up firms that are introducing new, unique, value-added services, which are disrupting the overall supply chain ecosystem.
The rise of start-up firms within the logistics industry for city deliveries parallels the growth of emerging technologies, such as Big Data, cloud computing, crowd sourcing platforms and connected devices which are transforming the way deliveries are expected to be transported in the immediate future. This change has forced service providers to deliver more customized solutions that address larger concerns within the industry. Recently, there has been greater emphasis on last-mile delivery.
Research suggests that two-fifths of the overall logistics cost is being spent on the last mile. This has resulted in logistics and transportation firms looking at technology and new business models as means to address the growing issue of the last mile. With end consumers becoming more demanding, user experience and instant deliveries are taking greater precedence and are becoming critical factors. This means that same-day and last-mile deliveries will be key differentiators, as service providers will be obliged to provide more customized solutions to address such concerns.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Global Logistics Spending by Key Segment
- Urban Logistics Spending by Segment
- New Formats Based on Customer Demands
- Digital Freight Platform
- First- & Last-mile Urban Connectivity
- Delivery Bots coming under Regulatory Purview
- The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market
- New Initiatives - Low Emission Zones
2. Research Scope, Aims, Objectives, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions the Study Will Answer
- Research Background
3. Introduction to Urban Logistics
- The Urban Logistics Supply Chain
- Total Logistics Cost by Major Industry
- New Scenarios Impacting the Logistics Industry
- Evolution of the Logistics Service Provider
- Global Logistics Spending by Key Segment
- Urban Logistics Spending by Segment
- Trends in European Urban Freight Transportation
4. Urban Logistics Opportunities - eCommerce
- eCommerce Market Scope
- Total Market Opportunity
- Online Retail and the European Parcel Delivery Market
- The Urban eCommerce Landscape
- Online Fulfillment Process
- Case Study of Self-functioning Marketplace Model - Amazon Fulfillment
- Case Study of Through-put Marketplace Model - Cainiao
5. Urban Logistics Opportunity - Omnichannel Retail/Brick-and-Mortar Retailing
- Evolution of Retail Formats
- Total Market Opportunity
- European Channel Growth Analysis
- Top European Retailers by Sales
- Future Urban Retail Stores
- New Formats Based on Customer Demands
- Case Study - Tesco's Small Box Strategy
- Shift from Hypermarkets to Urban Formats
- Retail and the Urban Supply Chain
- Case Study 1 - Converting Stores into DCs
- Case Study 2 - Retail's Adoption of Hub-and-Spoke Delivery
- Case Study 3 - Direct-to-Store Delivery
- Case Study 4 - Night Delivery Services for Barcelona
6. Urban Logistics Opportunities - CEP Market
- Urban Logistics Opportunities - CEP Market
- The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market
- The European CEP Market
- Case Study 1 - DHL's Unique Express 'City Logistics' Solutions
- Case Study 2 - Amazon's Drone Deliveries for Parcels
- Case Study 3 - Microdistribution
- Case Study 4 - UPS Micro Hub
7. New Business Models in Last-Mile Delivery: Technology 1 - A Case for Mobile Freight Brokerage for the Last Mile (Uber for Cargo)
- Digital Freight Platform
- Industry Transformation
- Delivery to Car
- Case Study 1 - Audi Connect Easy Delivery
- Case Study 2 - Volvo's In-Car Delivery
- Case Study 3 - Daimler's 'Smart Ready to Drop'
8. Technology 2 - Case of Drones for Last-Mile Fulfillment
- Drone Technology
- Classification of Delivery Drones
- Development of Drone Technology in Logistics
- How Drone Technology Integrates with Delivery Services
- First- & Last-mile Urban Connectivity
- Drones Legislation - European Union
- Drones in Logistics - Current Challenges and Future Potential
9. Technology 3 - Delivery Bots for the Last Mile
- Delivery Bots/Ground Drones
- Delivery Bots - Use Cases
- Delivery Bots coming under Regulatory Purview
10. Key Policies and Regulations in Urban Logistics - Low Emission Zones
- New Initiatives - Low Emission Zones
- Roadmap of Emission Levels and Restrictions by Country
- EU's Approach to Low Emission Zones
11. Congestion and Emission Reduction
- Emission Control Strategies - Country-level Impact Analysis 2020
- The Urban Logistics Case (Public) - The City of Paris
12. Conclusion
