Global Urban Logistics Opportunities Market 2017-2020: Drivers and Opportunities within eCommerce, Amnichannel Retail and the Courier, Express, and Parcel Market

The report 'Urban Logistics Opportunities Last-Mile Innovation' highlights the various trends, drivers and the opportunities within eCommerce, omnichannel retail and the courier,express, and parcel market, and further identifies the new business models that are expected to disrupt last-mile delivery. Innovative new business models such as click and collect, locker boxes, on-demand deliveries, and micro distribution are providing flexible options to end consumers which will allow them to collect deliveries at their convenience.

With technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, connected devises and crowd-sourced platforms also set to play a major role in logistics, the report also looks at how technology use cases such as freight brokerage, and autonomous solutions are expected to further create efficiencies within the last mile of the logistics process. The future is all about drones and delivery bots and the report delves deep to understand the implications of these technology scenarios on Logistics.

Lastly, the report also focuses on cleaner forms of deliveries and provides a regional perspective in terms of countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, which are considering Ultra-Low Economic Zones' to facilitate the objective of sustainable and green transportation by 2020.

The Logistics market is undergoing a major shift, with innovative solutions transforming the way goods and parcels are delivered. The industry is witnessing an influx of tech-savvy start-up firms that are introducing new, unique, value-added services, which are disrupting the overall supply chain ecosystem.



The rise of start-up firms within the logistics industry for city deliveries parallels the growth of emerging technologies, such as Big Data, cloud computing, crowd sourcing platforms and connected devices which are transforming the way deliveries are expected to be transported in the immediate future. This change has forced service providers to deliver more customized solutions that address larger concerns within the industry. Recently, there has been greater emphasis on last-mile delivery.



Research suggests that two-fifths of the overall logistics cost is being spent on the last mile. This has resulted in logistics and transportation firms looking at technology and new business models as means to address the growing issue of the last mile. With end consumers becoming more demanding, user experience and instant deliveries are taking greater precedence and are becoming critical factors. This means that same-day and last-mile deliveries will be key differentiators, as service providers will be obliged to provide more customized solutions to address such concerns.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Global Logistics Spending by Key Segment

Urban Logistics Spending by Segment

New Formats Based on Customer Demands

Digital Freight Platform

First- & Last-mile Urban Connectivity

Delivery Bots coming under Regulatory Purview

The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market

New Initiatives - Low Emission Zones

2. Research Scope, Aims, Objectives, and Methodology



Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions the Study Will Answer

Research Background

3. Introduction to Urban Logistics



The Urban Logistics Supply Chain

Total Logistics Cost by Major Industry

New Scenarios Impacting the Logistics Industry

Evolution of the Logistics Service Provider

Global Logistics Spending by Key Segment

Urban Logistics Spending by Segment

Trends in European Urban Freight Transportation



4. Urban Logistics Opportunities - eCommerce



eCommerce Market Scope

Total Market Opportunity

Online Retail and the European Parcel Delivery Market

The Urban eCommerce Landscape

Online Fulfillment Process

Case Study of Self-functioning Marketplace Model - Amazon Fulfillment

Case Study of Through-put Marketplace Model - Cainiao



5. Urban Logistics Opportunity - Omnichannel Retail/Brick-and-Mortar Retailing



Evolution of Retail Formats

Total Market Opportunity

European Channel Growth Analysis

Top European Retailers by Sales

Future Urban Retail Stores

New Formats Based on Customer Demands

Case Study - Tesco's Small Box Strategy

Shift from Hypermarkets to Urban Formats

Retail and the Urban Supply Chain

Case Study 1 - Converting Stores into DCs

Case Study 2 - Retail's Adoption of Hub-and-Spoke Delivery

Case Study 3 - Direct-to-Store Delivery

Case Study 4 - Night Delivery Services for Barcelona



6. Urban Logistics Opportunities - CEP Market



Urban Logistics Opportunities - CEP Market

The Courier, Express, and Parcel Market

The European CEP Market

Case Study 1 - DHL's Unique Express 'City Logistics' Solutions

Case Study 2 - Amazon's Drone Deliveries for Parcels

Case Study 3 - Microdistribution

Case Study 4 - UPS Micro Hub



7. New Business Models in Last-Mile Delivery: Technology 1 - A Case for Mobile Freight Brokerage for the Last Mile (Uber for Cargo)



Digital Freight Platform

Industry Transformation

Delivery to Car

Case Study 1 - Audi Connect Easy Delivery

Case Study 2 - Volvo's In-Car Delivery

Case Study 3 - Daimler's 'Smart Ready to Drop'



8. Technology 2 - Case of Drones for Last-Mile Fulfillment



Drone Technology

Classification of Delivery Drones

Development of Drone Technology in Logistics

How Drone Technology Integrates with Delivery Services

First- & Last-mile Urban Connectivity

Drones Legislation - European Union

Drones in Logistics - Current Challenges and Future Potential



9. Technology 3 - Delivery Bots for the Last Mile



Delivery Bots/Ground Drones

Delivery Bots - Use Cases

Delivery Bots coming under Regulatory Purview



10. Key Policies and Regulations in Urban Logistics - Low Emission Zones



New Initiatives - Low Emission Zones

Roadmap of Emission Levels and Restrictions by Country

EU's Approach to Low Emission Zones



11. Congestion and Emission Reduction



Emission Control Strategies - Country-level Impact Analysis 2020

The Urban Logistics Case (Public) - The City of Paris



12. Conclusion



