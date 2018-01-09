Global Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: Increased Demand for Less Irritable Personal Care Products to Fuel Uptake, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Theglobal sodium cocoyl isethionate (SCI) marketfeatures an increasingly competitive vendor landscape owing to the rising number of manufacturers across the globe, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. However, the complex manufacturing process of SCI, which requires costly and advanced technologies in order to obtain moisture-free product, is one of the key constraints observed in the market. Thus, the market is difficult to explore, especially for small-scale companies.

Leading manufacturers of SCI are focusing on research and development activities to commercialize SCI-based products. Mergers and acquisitions are also being actively sought by leading players so as to strengthen their hold on the market. The acquisition of Huntsman's isethionate technology by Innospec Inc., for instance, created opportunity for Innospec to use its sales and end-product formulation expertise to cater the SCI market. Some of the market's leading vendors are Innospec Inc., Clariant International, BASF SE, Huanggang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Galaxy Surfactants, and AkzoNobel N.V.

TMR analysts suggest that the market will exhibit a promising CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2025, rising from a valuation of US$125.1 mn in 2016 to US$197.4 mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific to Lead to Promising Growth Opportunities

SCI in needle form accounted for the dominant share in 2016, followed by granule and powder form in the global market. The trend is also expected to remain strong over the report's forecast period, with SCI in needle form remaining the most preferred among key end-use sectors. In terms of application, SCI earned a large share of revenue owing to demand across the skin care sector for the production of soaps and cleansers in 2016.

North America and Europe were the leading regions in terms of demand for SCI in 2016. The well-established personal care industries in these regions, presence of several leading personal care companies, and promising growth prospects of innovative products will continue to drive the market for SCI in these regions over the forecast period as well. Although Asia Pacific presently occupied a minor share in the SCI market in 2016, the region is anticipated to expand at a promising pace over the forecast period, chiefly owing to the thriving hair care sector.

Increased Preference to Premium Personal Care Products in Emerging Economies to Drive Growth

The steadily expanding personal care industry is one of leading factors contributing towards the healthy expansion of the global SCI market. Being a mild surfactant, SCI finds extensive usage in the personal care industry. Expensive and efficient SCI is considered one of the most preferred ingredients in premium personal care products due to its properties such as mildness, more foam formation, good moisturizing effect, and less skin irritation. These properties of SCI are considered to be very crucial for its consumption in soaps, shampoos, and baby care products. Increasing consumer preference towards less irritable, sulfate-free, and green products has led to the increased uptake of SCI across a wide variety of products ranging from skin care to hair care.

Rising disposable incomes of the population across a number of emerging economies in regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are helping create promising growth opportunities for premium personal care products in these regions. This scenario could emerge as a promising growth avenue for the SCI market in the region. In regions with well-established personal care industries, such as North America and Europe, the increased demand for greener products could help the SCI market expand at a promising pace.

This review of the global sodium cocoyl isethionate market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market (Form - Needles, Powder Granules; Application - Hair Care, Skin Care, Oral Care, Baby Care) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017-2025."

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: By Form (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Needle

Powder

Granule

Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate Market: By Application (Volume Tons, Revenue US$ Mn; 2016-2025)

Skin Care

Hair Care

Baby Care

Oral Care

