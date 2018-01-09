Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market Worth 21.00 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market by Installation (Greenfield, Brownfield), Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-Dry FGD System), End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 16.00 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 21.00 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022. The enforcement of various federal laws and regulations that mandate the SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment in their plants has spurred the growth of FGD system market across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 84 market data Tables and38 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flue-gas-desulfurization-systems-market-862.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on type, the wet FGD system segment is projected to lead the FGD system market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the wet FGD system segment is expected to lead the FGD system market in 2017 as wet FGD systems are widely used in various industrial plants, owing to their high efficiency (> 95%) to remove sulfur dioxide (SO2) from flue gas. Since coal-fired power plants are the chief contributors of flue gas to the environment, most of the countries across the globe have strictly implemented various emission standards for power generation plants that mandate them to install FGD systems with high removal efficiency. Thus, the demand for wet FGD systems is increasing across the globe to meet the various environmental standards set across the globe.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=862

Among end users, the power generation segment is expected to lead the FGD system market from 2017 to 2022.

Based on end user, the power generation segment is expected to lead the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market during the forecast period as most of the emerging and developed economies are still dependent on coal for electricity generation. China is the market leader in terms of installations of wet FGD systems in power plants. In December 2012, China had the maximum number of proposed power plants across the globe. This, in turn, increased SOx emissions in China, thereby driving the demand for wet FGD systems with high removal efficiency to meet the emission standards set by the Government of China.

The Asia Pacific FGD system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is a highly potential market for FGD systems. The Asia Pacific FGD system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR market during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific FGD system market can be attributed to continuously increasing demand for energy, rapid industrialization, and rise in awareness towards adverse impacts of air pollution in the region. The chemical sector in the Asia Pacific region is growing continuously, thereby leading to the increased demand for FGD systems from the region. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the Asia Pacific FGD system market during the forecast period. The flourishing cement manufacturing and metal smelting industries in the region are also contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific FGD system market.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), General Electric (US), Doosan Lentjes (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox (US), RAFAKO (Poland), Siemens (Germany), FLSmidth (Denmark), Hamon Corporation (US), Clyde Bergemann Power Group (UK), Marsulex Environmental Technologies (US), Thermax (India), and ANDRITZ (Austria), among others are the key players operating in the FGD system market across the globe.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=862

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets