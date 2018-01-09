

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Tuesday said it expects preliminary fourth-quarter pre-tax income in the range of $8 million to $9 million, higher than last year's $3.5 million.



The company expects total revenues of approximately $105 million, down from $110.3 million in 2016, and consolidated net retail sales of approximately $103 million, down from $107.7 million last year. Consolidated comparable sales for the quarter is expected to decrease 7.9%, including a 6.4% decrease in North America and a 13.0% decrease in Europe. Consolidated comparable E-Commerce sales are expected to increase 11.9%.



For fiscal 2017, the company sees pre-tax income in the range of $12 million to $13 million, up from last year's $5.3 million.



Total revenues would be approximately $356 million, compared to $364.2 million in fiscal 2016, and consolidated net retail sales would be approximately $348 million, compared to $357.6 million a year ago.



Consolidated comparable sales for the year would decrease 6.5%, including a 6.4% decrease in both North America and Europe. Consolidated comparable E-Commerce sales are expected to increase 2.9%.



Further ahead, for fiscal 2018 ending February 2, revenues on a preliminary basis are expected to be in the range of flat to up low single digits and earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT and earnings per share are expected to increase over fiscal year 2017.



Further, the company said it is currently reviewing the components of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and evaluating its impact, which could have a material negative effect on the Company's fiscal year 2017 results.



