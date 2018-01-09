CES 2018, Las Vegas, Jan 9, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - At CES 2018, Trillium Secure, Inc. announced that it has been selected by Volkswagen to join the VW Data:Lab Munich program beginning Q1 2018. Trillium will be working in close quarters with Volkswagen's innovation arm and collaborating with researchers and other internal actors to execute an automotive Cyber Security project with the Volkswagen Group."With cyber carjacking quickly becoming a real threat, vehicular cybersecurity is no longer theoretical, but a reality. Recognizing this, VW has taken the initiative to collaborate with automotive cybersecurity startup Trillium. Inviting Trillium to join the collaboration space at VW is a no brainer as they have an impressive track record, containing both professional recognition and innovative technologies. I look forward to working closely with Trillium to ensure cybersecurity for cars of the future," said Dr. Zach Izham, Project Manager of the Data:Lab.Founded in 2013, Data:Lab Munich is the central competence center of the Volkswagen Group for machine learning, artificial intelligence, data analysis and quantum computing.Trillium joins the ranks of Data:Lab players working towards sustainable mobility, incorporating robust cybersecurity into the artificial intelligence-driven connected and autonomous car environment."At Trillium, we have spent more than 7 years architecting and developing an artificial intelligence enabled security platform that meets the challenges, and solves the most pressing problems facing auto makers and insurance providers in a connected & autonomously driven marketplace. Working with Volkswagen provides Trillium with an excellent opportunity to put our technology in motion," said David Uze, Trillium CEO.Trillium is at CES 2018. Email ces@trilliumcyber.com to schedule an appointment.About Trillium Secure, Inc.Trillium Secure, Inc. is the world's largest independent automotive IoT cybersecurity provider. Trillium's multi-layered offering includes lightweight encryption, authentication, cryptographic key management, IDS/IPS and secure over-the-air software update technology. The company operates design & fleet security operation centers in Silicon Valley, Detroit, Brno (CZ), Ho Chi Min City and Tokyo. Trillium Secure products are marketed under the Trillium, SecureIoT, SecureCAR, SecureIXS, SecureOTA, and SecureSKYE trademarks. Please visit www.trilliumcyber.com or contact pr@trilliumcyber.com.Source: Trillium Secure, IncCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.