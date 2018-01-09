DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "OEM Strategies for Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Reduction in Direct Injection Gasoline Engines, 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aim of this study is to research, analyze, and represent the particulate emission control strategies of key global OEMs for powertrain technologies in vehicles with direct injected gasoline engines.



The PM reduction target for OEMs will get more stringent with stronger air quality control measures and testing procedures. An analysis of the technology adoption roadmaps of major OEMs reveals that manufacturers such as PSA, Renault-Nissan, Toyota, and Ford are likely to meet their targets, whereas other OEMs such as Daimler, BMW, and Hyundai will have to expand their strategies to meet these norms. In-cylinder optimization includes modifications of fuel systems, software improvements, as well as fuel composition.



Major OEMs-BMW, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and Daimler are adopting in-cylinder optimization in parallel with exhaust treatments to reduce PM emissions. Changing from New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) to Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) is currently a big hurdle for OEMs to attain reduced emissions and enhanced performance. WLTP test cycles would begin to phase in into the automotive market and OEMs will look to implement cheaper and innovative technologies that would help the use of WLTP cycles.



Key Issues Addressed:

What are the various technological strategies being pursued for PM reduction in GDI engines?

What impact do the newer emission regulations have on the future of powertrain technologies?

How will these technologies penetrate different segments in key global OEM line-ups for Europe and North America ?

and ? What are the advantages and considerations (e.g., cost of system, integration issues, PM emission levels and efficiency gain) that OEMs weigh before adopting PM emission control systems?

What are the PM reduction strategies of key OEMs in Europe and North America and what are their preferred technologies?

and and what are their preferred technologies? What are the pertinent indices to measure the performance of these systems?

How will these systems evolve over the coming years to meet future regulations?

The prime objectives of this study are:

Providing a strategic overview of the European and North American powertrain approaches for PM emission reduction;

Discussing the role of combustion optimization technologies, fuel system changes, particulate filters, and other technologies for PM reduction and their relative significance at different OEMs;

Listing key technology trends, market drivers, restraints, and challenges for PM reduction systems covered as part of this study; emphasizing the effectiveness of these systems as an emission reduction technology, discussing the suitability of these under different applications;

Profiling OEMs, including their PM control approaches for GDI engines in the current and future portfolio, technology preferences, technology, and development strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Global Schedule for Implementation of Emission Regulations

Executive Summary-Comparative Analysis of OEMs Strategies

Executive Summary-Key Regional Highlights and Outlook

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary-Strategy for PN Reduction

2. Introduction-Background, Scope, Methodology, Objectives

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Key OEM/Participant Groups Compared in This Study

Background

Roadmap of Key Gasoline Technologies for Euro Emission Compliance

3. Particulate Emission Control Strategies

Market Engineering Measurements

Strategies for PM Reduction-Fuel Systems

Strategies for PM Reduction-Turbocharging

Strategies for PM Reduction-HCCI

Strategies for PM Reduction-Matching Spray Pattern to Combustion Chamber

Strategies for PM Reduction-Gasoline Particulate Filter

Strategies for PM Reduction-Software Improvements

Strategies for PM Reduction-Engine Retrofitting

Strategies for PM Reduction-Fuel Composition

Strategies for PM Reduction-Dual Injection System

4. OEM Global Trends

North America and Europe-Turbocharged GDI Engine Market Share

and Europe-Turbocharged GDI Engine Market Share Europe and North America-GPF Forecast by Region

and North America-GPF Forecast by Region Europe and North America-GPF Forecast for OEMS

and North America-GPF Forecast for OEMS Global Adoption and Research on HCCI Engines

5. OEM Profiles

OEM in Focus-Volkswagen Group

OEM in Focus-BMW Group

OEM in Focus-PSA Group

OEM in Focus-Ford Group

OEM in Focus-Honda Group

OEM in Focus-Renault Nissan Group

OEM in Focus-Daimler Group

OEM in Focus-Hyundai-Kia Group

OEM in Focus-FCA Group

OEM in Focus-Toyota Group

OEM in Focus-General Motors Group

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for PM Emission Control

7. Conclusion

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

Expansion of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m3p24k/oem_strategies?w=5



