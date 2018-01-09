Medication Management Market Size Worth $5.97 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalmedication management system market is expected to reach USD 5.97 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 20.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in number of prescriptions globally, increase in investments by hospitals for workflow management, advanced technologies, and rise in government reforms and policies boosting integration of IT in healthcare are estimated to drive market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Rise in challenges faced by healthcare professionals for efficient management of clinical operations, streamlined workflow, and reduced healthcare costs drive the demand for automated solutions in healthcare facilities. Rapid growth in prescriptions has increased the burden on care providers to efficiently manage prescriptions of patients and minimize medication errors. Thus, increase in number of prescriptions is one crucial factor driving market growth. In addition, shortage of pharmacists and healthcare professionals will further boost the adoption of IT solutions in healthcare facilities.

There is a rise in investments by hospitals to streamline clinical processes and they have been purchasing new software to manage workflow, which is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Saudi German Hospital-Dubai automated its medication management workflow by integrating Omnicell's solutions.

Reforms, policies, and initiatives are being taken by governments to increase the adoption of healthcare IT across the globe, which is expected to drive market growth. For instance, the German National Medication Plan is an initiative directed toward enhancing medication management software in hospitals and pharmacies in Germany.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medication Management System Market Analysis By Software, By Mode of Delivery (On-premise, Web-based, Cloud-based), By End Use, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medication-management-system-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Inventory management solutions held a majority share in the market in 2016 due to rising need to reduce issues such as stockout and overstock

Hospitals held the largest share by end use owing to rise in investments by hospitals to upgrade their IT infrastructure

Cloud-based solutions dominated the market by mode of delivery owing to greater data security

North America dominated the global market owing to high adoption of healthcare IT and technological advancements

dominated the global market owing to high adoption of healthcare IT and technological advancements Key players in this market are Allscripts, Becton, Dickinson and Company (CareFusion), GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, and Omnicell, Inc.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

E Clinical Solution Software Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-clinical-solution-software-market

Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/computer-assisted-coding-cac-systems-market

Medical Document Management Systems Market - https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-document-management-systems-market

Hospital Asset Management Market -https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hospital-asset-management-market

Grand View Research has segmented the medication management market on the basis of software, mode of delivery, end use, and region:

Medication Management Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Computerized Physician Order Entry Clinical Decision Support System Solutions Electronic Medication Administration Record Inventory Management Solutions Other Software

Medication Management Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) On-premise Solutions Web-based Solutions Cloud-based Solutions

Medication Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Pharmacies Other Healthcare Institutions

Medication Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



Read Our Blog by Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com