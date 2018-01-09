

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) reported preliminary sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 was about $2.41 billion, which represented growth of approximately 9.9 percent on a reported basis, approximately 8.1 percent on an operational basis and approximately 6.8 percent on an organic basis. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.35 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Organic revenue growth excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and sales from the acquisitions of EndoChoice Holdings, Inc. and Symetis SA, with no prior year comparable sales.



For the year ended December 31, 2017, the company generated sales of approximately $9.05 billion. This represented growth of approximately 7.9 percent on a reported basis, approximately 7.8 percent on an operational basis and about 6.6 percent on an organic basis, all compared to the prior year period. Analysts expect annual revenue of $8.99 billion.



