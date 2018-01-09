North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market 2017-2021: Optimizing Selling Processes and Creating Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This study examines the evolving mobile sales force automation (SFA) market in North America. Mobile SFA applications are software solutions that extend sales force automation capabilities to a sales professional's smartphone, tablet, and/or wearable.
Capabilities can range from basic account, opportunity, and contact management to also encompass more complex assistance and guidance such as forecasting, quote management, sophisticated analytics, etc. Key trends, adoption dynamics, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities, and revenue and user forecasts are defined and discussed.
Key Questions this will Answer
- What developments are disrupting the mobilized sales force automation industry and what opportunities will they spark as a result?
- Is the definition of a mobile SFA solution evolving? Are today's solutions meeting customer needs?
- What growth opportunities exist in this market, today and over the near term? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?
CEO's Perspective
Reflecting strong levels of satisfaction, a high percentage of current mobile SFA users plan to expand their deployments over the near term, becoming major contributors to future market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Distribution Channels
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Key Trends
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- User and Revenue Forecast
- User and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
5. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Transformation in the Mobilized Sales Force Automation Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - Providers of Mobilized SFA Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Sales Expansion/Cross-Sell
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical-Specific Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Solution Integration
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Modularization
- Strategic Imperatives for Mobile SFA Providers
7. The Last Word
8. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AG
- Aptean
- Base
- Infor
- Maximizer
- Netsuite
- SAP
- Salesforce
- Sugar CRM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jn9bwv/north_american?w=5
