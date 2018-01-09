North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market 2017-2021: Optimizing Selling Processes and Creating Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study examines the evolving mobile sales force automation (SFA) market in North America. Mobile SFA applications are software solutions that extend sales force automation capabilities to a sales professional's smartphone, tablet, and/or wearable.

Capabilities can range from basic account, opportunity, and contact management to also encompass more complex assistance and guidance such as forecasting, quote management, sophisticated analytics, etc. Key trends, adoption dynamics, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities, and revenue and user forecasts are defined and discussed.

Key Questions this will Answer

What developments are disrupting the mobilized sales force automation industry and what opportunities will they spark as a result?

Is the definition of a mobile SFA solution evolving? Are today's solutions meeting customer needs?

What growth opportunities exist in this market, today and over the near term? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?

CEO's Perspective

Reflecting strong levels of satisfaction, a high percentage of current mobile SFA users plan to expand their deployments over the near term, becoming major contributors to future market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channels Discussion

Key Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Forecast Assumptions

User and Revenue Forecast

User and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Transformation in the Mobilized Sales Force Automation Industry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action - Providers of Mobilized SFA Solutions

Growth Opportunity 1 - Sales Expansion/Cross-Sell

Growth Opportunity 2 - Predictive/Prescriptive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 4 - Solution Integration

Growth Opportunity 5 - Modularization

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile SFA Providers

7. The Last Word

8. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AG

Aptean

Base

Infor

Maximizer

Netsuite

SAP

Salesforce

Sugar CRM

