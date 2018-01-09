

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported Tuesday that it flew 10.7 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in the month of December 2017, an increase of 2.6 percent from the 10.4 billion RPMs flown in December 2016.



Available seat miles or ASMs increased 1.8 percent to 12.9 billion, and load factor was 83.3 percent, up 0.7 percentage points from 82.6 percent last year.



The company carried 11.08 million revenue passengers in the month, up 4.9 percent.



In the fourth quarter, it flew 32.19 billion RPMs, up 2.6 percent. The company carried 33.70 million revenue passengers, up 5.3 percent. ASMs increased 2 percent to 37.89 billion, and load factor was 85 percent, up 0.6 percentage points.



Based on these results, the company continues to estimate its fourth quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM will increase in the one to two percent range, as compared with fourth quarter 2016.



