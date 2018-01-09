SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou") is pleased to announce interim assay results from chip samples taken as part of the recently completed initial surface bulk sample at its 100% owned Kenwest property which is located in Northwestern Ontario, approximately 50 km South of Dryden, Ontario.

Manitou completed an initial surface bulk sample at Kenwest in late November (see Company's November 28, 2017 news release). The ten tonnes of sampled material are currently being processed at SGS Lakefield laboratories. Manitou Gold expects to report the full results of the bulk sample in early February.

During the course of blasting and excavating the bulk sample, the Company's consulting geologist collected chip samples across the host shear zone as blasting advanced. In addition, several samples of drill cuttings from the blast holes were also collected. The chip samples ranged from 0.1 to 1.3 meters in length while the drill cuttings samples were collected from blast holes, which averaged approximately two meters in depth.

A total of 17 chip samples, representing an aggregate sum of 13.6 linear meters of sampling, yielded a length weighted average of 40.2 g/t gold. The individual samples ranged from 0.05 to 1,070 g/t gold. Furthermore, a total of 14 drill cuttings samples were collected along an approximately 30 meter section of the vein yielded an average grade of 5.4 g/t gold. Individual drill cutting samples yielded grades ranging from 0.02 to 65.1 g/t gold.

The chip samples were taken from across the primary quarts vein structures, as well as from across the adjacent wallrock. Wallrock samples were expected to contain very little gold.

"These initial results confirm our strong belief in the exploration potential of the Kenwest Property and remind us that Kenwest can yield very high grade gold results." commented Richard Murphy, CEO of Manitou Gold. "I look forward to receiving the full bulk sample results in early February."

The Company will provide an update on planned exploration activities for its properties in the near future.

The samples were transported in security sealed bags for preparation at SGS Prep Lab located in Sudbury, Ontario. Prepped samples were shipped for analysis to the SGS Lakefield Laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario. SGS Laboratories Ltd. is an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. Samples are analyzed by industry standard 50 gram fire assay fusion with atomic absorption finish. Samples yielding over 10 g/t are re-assayed with gravimetric finish.

Richard Murphy, P.Geo is the qualified person responsible for the technical content contained in this document.

