Colorado-Based Elixinol LLC, joins forces with Hemp Foods Australia and Elixinol Australia to form Elixinol Global



SYDNEY, Australia, 2018-01-09 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intending to serve the growing global cannabis market, Elixinol Global (ASX:EXL), comprised of Elixinol LLC, with distribution of hemp-based CBD products in 27 countries, Hemp Foods Australia and Elixinol Pty. Elixinol Global provides investors with access to global markets in the emerging sectors of hemp-based dietary supplements and skin care, hemp food products and medical cannabis products.



Elixinol Global began trading on the Australian Stock Exchange starting January 8, 2018.



"With global exports of Australian medical marijuana now approved, the world will soon have single-source access to best in class medical marijuana and hemp products from Elixinol, one of the world's most trusted brands," said Paul Benhaim, CEO of Elixinol Global.



"Paul Benhaim, widely recognized as one of the earliest global hemp advocates, is a founder in all three companies. It is time to offer investors an opportunity to take advantage of the collective footprint in this revolutionary emerging global market while capitalizing on potential efficiencies," said Ron Dufficy, Elixinol Global's Chief Financial Officer.



Under the new organization, Australian-based Hemp Foods will continue to be a global manufacturer and distributor of quality hemp food products and skin care. Elixinol LLC will continue to be the global bulk and retail provider of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) dietary supplements and topical products from US and European hemp. Elixinol Pty will provide the globe access to medical marijuana exports from Australia.



"As the cannabis market grows, it will be ever important to health-conscious consumers to know and trust their CBD and THC products. Elixinol LLC and Hemp Foods have been leading the industry with best in class sourcing and testing since their respective inceptions and Elixinol Pty will provide the same assurances for global medical marijuana patients," said Benhaim



"This means our global customers will see increased access to the same great products they're using in their daily lives, with a continued focus on research and development of new products that meet the demands of active, healthy lifestyles," continued Benhaim.



"We've worked very hard to make Elixinol the most trusted CBD brand in the world Elixinol Global is only the beginning of expanded opportunities for investors, strategic partners and our global customers," continued Benhaim.



Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.



The ASX has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.



About Elixinol Global Elixinol Global is publically traded on the ASX under ELX. The holding company has a global presence in the cannabis industry including hemp, CBD dietary supplements, food and wellness products, as well as the cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products. Elixinol Global's brands include: Elixinol LLC, founded in 2014, is a global manufacturer and distributor of industrial hemp based dietary supplement and skincare products, with operations based out of Colorado, USA Founded in 1999, Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd is the largest hemp food wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer and exporter in the Southern Hemisphere of bulk and branded raw materials and finished products. Elixinol Pty Ltd, founded in 2014, to participate in the emerging Australian medicinal cannabis market.



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0710ed06-3e47-4081-82cd-13a0e 6753067



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87b4ca90-7923-4072-a5f9-b6a8e 9a887e7



Media Contacts: Paul Benhaim Chief Executive Officer paul@elixinolglobal.com +61 407 767 709 Ron Dufficy Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary +61 428 881 718 ron.dufficy@elixinolglobal.com