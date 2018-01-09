Numis said it was upgrading its target share price on student accommodation provider Unite Group by 14% to 892p after the company reported strong final quarter fund valuations. Recommending the shares as an 'add', the broker also said it was upgrading its net asset value (NAV) forecasts. Unite on Tuesday said its UK Student Accommodation Fund value was £2.23bn at December 31, an increase of 2.5% for the quarter and 5.6% year-on-year. In a trading update, Unite said The London Student ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...