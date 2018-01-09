Majestic Wine said it had put in a "robust" performance in tough Christmas trading conditions with revenues up 3.2% in the 10 weeks to January 1. Underlying revenue was up 4.1%. The group delivers around 30% of total annual sales during the Christmas trading period, Majestic said in a trading update.. Retail sales were up 1.3% on a like-for-like basis, well below 2016's rise of 6.2%. In the commerical division and Lay & Wheeler fine wine merchants sales were down 4.6% and 4.7% respectively. ...

