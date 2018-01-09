AIM-listed IndigoVision has confirmed the appointment of Pedro Simoes as chief executive officer with immediate effect. Simoes, who was initially appointed senior vice president of Global Sales in October 2017, took over as interim CEO in November. He is an experienced global sales leader in the security industry, with over 13 years' experience in the sector. Before joining IndigoVision, he spent nearly six years with Avigilon Corporation, where he was ultimately responsible for leading its ...

