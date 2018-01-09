Global $44.9 Billion Surfactant Chemicals and Materials Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Markets for Surfactant Chemicals and Materials" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Surfactant Chemical and Material Market Should Reach $44.9 Billion by 2022 from $36 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022
The scope of this report is extensive as it covers four types of surfactants: anionic, nonionic, cationic and amphoteric. They have marked their presence in the global market, and are classified in terms of their ionic properties and their uses.
Anionic surfactants are further broken down into five major types depending on the material used in production. The base production material for surfactants can be linear alkylbenzene sulfonate, secondary alkane sulfonate, alpha olefin sulfonates, methyl ester sulfonate and other anionic surfactants. Nonionic surfactants are divided into four types: alcohol ethoxylates, alkyl phenol ethoxylates, amine oxides and others.
These are further get segregated into various subtypes based on region of use and application. The major applications of surfactants are in detergent, personal care, textile, crop protection, industry and institutional cleaners, elastomers and plastics, oilfield chemicals, food and beverages, and others. The report also covers the applications of each type of surfactant and their market shares.
Additional breakdowns based on substrate type, which include synthetic surfactant and bio-based surfactants, their global markets and regional breakdowns are also covered. Bio-based surfactants come into two variants: chemically synthesized surfactants and bio-surfactants. The report covers their global markets and regional growth as well.
The revenue forecasts from 2017 to 2022 are explained for surfactants by type, application and region, as well as each of their applications by region and application by surfactant type.
The report also discusses major players across each sub-segment. It explains various aspects of surfactants such as the major market drivers and challenges, the current trends within the industry and major applications for the global surfactant chemicals and materials market.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for surfactant chemicals and materials.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- An overview of surfactant chemicals and their types.
- Market overview by substrate type, application, and by region.
- Discussion of the key market drivers and restraints responsible for the growth of the global market for surfactants.
- Supplier landscape and profiles of key players in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
- Properties of Surfactant Chemicals
- Detergency
- Phase Behavior of Surfactants
- Emulsions
- Foaming and Defoaming
- Rheology of Surfactant Solutions
- Surfactant Chemicals, by Type
- Anionic Surfactants
- Cationic Surfactants
- Non-Ionic Surfactants
- Amphoteric Surfactants
- Others
- Surfactants Market, by Substrate Type
- Synthetic Surfactants
- Bio-based Surfactants
- Application of Surfactants
4 Global Market for Surfactants
- Global Market for Surfactants, by Type
- Global Market for Surfactants, by Substrate
- Global Market for Surfactants, by Application
- Global Market for Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Applications, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Detergents, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Personal Care, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Textiles, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Elastomers and Plastics, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Oilfield Chemicals, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Crop Protection, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Food and Beverages, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Other Applications, by Surfactant Type
- Global Market for Anionic Surfactants, by Type
- Global Market for Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Type
- Global Market for Types of Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Anionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Cationic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Amphoteric Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Other Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Types of Anionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Linear Alkylbenzene Sulfonates, by Region
- Global Market for Secondary Alkane Sulfonates, by Region
- Global Market for Alpha Olefin Sulfonates, by Region
- Global Market for Methyl Ester Sulfonates, by Region
- Global Market for Other Anionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Types of Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Alcohol Ethoxylates, by Region
- Global Market for Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates, by Region
- Global Market for Amine Oxides, by Region
- Global Market for Other Non-Ionic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Substrates of Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Synthetic Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Bio-Based Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Applications of Surfactants, by Region
- Global Market for Detergents, by Region
- Global Market for Personal Care, by Region
- Global Market for Textiles, by Region
- Global Market for Industrial and Institutional Cleaning, by Region
- Global Market for Elastomers and Plastics, by Region
- Global Market for Oilfield Chemicals, by Region
- Global Market for Crop Protection, by Region
- Global Market for Food and Beverages, by Region
- Global Market for Other Applications, by Region
5 Patent Review
- Recent Patents on Surfactants
6 Market Drivers
- Rising Demand for Personal Care Products
- Extensive Use of Surfactants in Detergents
7 Market Challenges
- Environmental Issues
- Effects of Surfactants on the Human Body
- Effects of Surfactants on the Water
- Consequences of Surfactants on Aquatic Animals
- Effects of Surfactants on Aquatic Plants
8 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Aarti Industries Ltd.
- Adeka Corp.
- Atul Ltd
- BASF SE
- Clariant SE
- Croda International PLC
- Dow Chemical Company
- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co.
- Elementis PLC
- Emery Oleochemicals
- Enaspol A.S.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Innospec Inc
- Kao Chemicals
- Kao Corp.
- Klk Oleo
- Lion Corp.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Mitsui Chemicals Asia-Pacific Ltd.
- Oxiteno
- Sanyo Chemical Industries
- Sasol Ltd.
- Sialco Materials Ltd.
- Solvay Inc.
- Stepan Company
- Taiwan Njc Corp.
- Unger Fabrikker A.S
- Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.
- Wilmar International Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lfd6xl/global_44_9?w=5
