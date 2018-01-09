Hard Rock Hotels Inspires Guests to Play Hard and Purify Harder through Rock OmYoga Programme

ORLANDO, Florida, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Encouraging guests to play hard and purify harder, Hard Rock Hotels is expanding its Sound Body wellness programme with the launch of Rock Om, an in-room yoga experience, energising the body and soul through the power of music. Working in collaboration with Manduka, the world's most respected yoga equipment and apparel brand endorsed by 4,000 yoga studios, teachers and practitioners worldwide, Rock Om provides guests with top-of-the-line yoga equipment to utilise during their stay. Rock Om also offers guests a Hard Rock spin on in-room yoga classes, combining original tracks by DJ Drez fused with his wife, yogi Marti Nikko's, dynamic instruction on the easily-accessible Video On-Demand television channel.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626406/Hard_Rock_Logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626405/Hard_Rock_Hotels_Rock_Om.jpg )

Rock Om will raise the volume on guests' fitness levels through DJ Drez, a renowned producer, musical director and sound ambassador, who has worked with top artists ranging from the Black Eyed Peas and Eminem, to Macy Gray and Project Blowed. The programme will redefine the ordinary yoga session, providing a fresh take on a timeless tradition by fusing together the ancient serenity of yoga with the beat of music. Select Hard Rock Hotels will also offer live, on-site yoga classes for those seeking to practice in a group atmosphere.

"We are thrilled to team up with powerhouses like Manduka and DJ Drez to offer guests the highest quality of yoga experience," said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. "Rock Om is set to fan the flames for innovative hotel wellness experiences, and we couldn't be more proud to launch the programme to all of our brand fans."

Available at all Hard Rock Hotels worldwide, as well as upcoming properties, the programme is designed to deliver a customised yoga experience, allowing guests to refresh, rejuvenate and re-energise the mind, body and spirit through the power of music. Rock Om consists of three individual in-room yoga videos that will play on Hard Rock's television systems across the brand's portfolio, in addition to the Rock Om landing page where guests and non-guests can follow along and flow.

" Zenith " helps guests unwind through calming meditation and tranquil breathing exercises.

helps guests unwind through calming meditation and tranquil breathing exercises. " Zepplin " encourages guests to strike a pose and break a sweat to the beats and rhythm of high-energy Vinyasa flow.

encourages guests to strike a pose and break a sweat to the beats and rhythm of high-energy Vinyasa flow. "Zen" allows guests to recharge their bodies and minds with the traditional movements of classic flow.

"It's so exciting to see Manduka translated through the eyes and ears of theHard Rock brand," said Cathy Quain, President of Manduka."The Rock Om programme is the perfect blend of our trusted premium yoga equipmentand the graphic, modern design aestheticfor which Hard Rock is known. This collaboration inspiresHard Rockgueststo practice yoga - safely and stylishly - anywhere their travels take them."

Additionally, as part of the programme, guests can order an in-room yoga kit, which can be ordered either prior to arrival, at check-in or during stays. The yoga kits will include a regionally-inspired Yogitoes towel created by Manduka specifically for Hard Rock Hotels, a Manduka PROlite yoga mat and a Manduka Go Play carrier bag, all exclusive to the Rock Om programme and available for purchase in the Rock Shop.

"As a yoga practitioner who also travels for a living, I am thrilled to provide a new wellness option to our guests, especially those who might not be able to hit the hotel gym, but still want to get a workout before going about their day," said Nora Swire, Senior Director of Marketing for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos. "We look forward to leveraging the brand's connection to music, vibe and energy, creating a differentiated, one-of-a-kind fitness experience for travellers across the globe."

Appealing to the modern business or leisure traveller, the elements of Rock Om aim to create an unparalleled wellness experience for guests. For more information or to book a stay at any of theHard Rock Hotels & Casinos, please visit http://www.hardrockhotels.com. To engage on social media, use the official hashtags: RockOm, HardRockHotel, Manduka and DJDrez.

About Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 179 cafes, 24 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognised companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's greatest collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise, Hard Rock Live performance venues and an award-winning website. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent company The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Bali, Cancun, Ibiza, Las Vegas, and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Managua, Cairo, Wroclaw and Chengdu. New Hard Rock hotel, casino or hotel-casino projects include Atlanta, Atlantic City, Berlin, Budapest, London, Los Cabos, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Dalian and Haikou in China. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit http://www.hardrock.com .

About Manduka

For more than 20 years, Manduka has built a reputation as the world's most respected yoga brand. Known for its legendary PRO Mat, Manduka creates high performance yoga mats, yoga towels, bags, props, and men's and women's fitness apparel. Designed by yogis and trusted by teachers worldwide, carefully selected and sustainable materials are paired with thoughtful design to create innovative products that allow a community of 4,000+ yoga studios, 700+ yoga ambassadors and over 2 million customers across the globe to deepen their practice. For more information on Manduka, visit http://www.Manduka.com.