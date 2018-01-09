Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Science Applications' Revenue Grew 2.8%; EPS Surged 7.7%

Stock Monitor: Accenture Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended November 03, 2017, Science Applications' revenues increased 2.8% to $1.15 billion from $1.11 billion in Q3 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion.

As on November 03, 2017, the Company's funded backlog increased 44.5% to $2.61 billion from $1.81 billion as on February 03, 2017. As on November 03, 2017, the Company's total backlog increased 16.3% to $10.74 billion from $8.02 billion as on February 03, 2017.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 4.4% to $109 million from $114 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, Science Applications' gross margin decreased 70 basis points to 9.5% of revenue from 10.2% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 2.3% to $84 million from $86 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, Science Applications' EBITDA margin decreased 40 basis points to 7.3% of revenue from 7.7% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted EBITDA decreased 1.2% to $85 million from $86 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, Science Applications' adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 30 basis points to 7.4% of revenue from 7.7% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income decreased 2.7% to $72 million from $74 million in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin decreased 30 basis points to 6.3% of revenue from 6.6% of revenue in Q3 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 20 basis points to 6.4% of revenue from 6.6% of revenue in Q3 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, Science Applications' earnings before tax (EBT) increased 5.1% to $62 million from $59 million in the same period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Science Applications' net income increased 2.4% to $43 million on a y-o-y basis from $42 million in Q3 FY17. During Q3 FY18, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 7.7% to $0.98 on a y-o-y basis from $0.91 in the comparable period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of negative $0.85.

Balance Sheet

As on November 03, 2017, Science Applications' cash and cash equivalents decreased 40.5% to $125 million from $210 million as on February 03, 2017. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt, net of current portion, decreased 2.7% to $994 million from $1.02 billion in Q4 FY17.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net receivables increased 33% to $717 million from $539 million in Q4 FY17. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities increased 13.4% to $490 million from $432 million in Q4 FY17.

During Q3 FY18, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 47.7% to $80 million from $153 million in the corresponding period of last year. During Q3 FY18, the Company's free cash flow decreased 52% to $72 million from $150 million in the same period of last year.

On December 14, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on January 26, 2018, to stockholders of record as on January 12, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Science Applications International's stock was marginally up 0.88%, ending the trading session at $78.68.

Volume traded for the day: 170.77 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 7.68%; previous three-month period - up 13.39%; past six-month period - up 11.95%; and year-to-date - up 2.76%

After yesterday's close, Science Applications International's market cap was at $3.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.54.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors