Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Quanex's Adjusted EPS Beat Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Quanex Building Products Corp. (NYSE: NX) ("Quanex"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NX. The Company posted its financial results on December 11, 2017, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Quanex Building Products most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=NX

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended October 31, 2017, Quanex's net revenues decreased 6.5% to $232.96 million from $249.17 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers were below analysts' expectations of $239 million.

For the reported quarter, the Company's gross profit decreased 10.5% to $54.61 million from $61.00 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Quanex's gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 23.4% of revenue from 24.5% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 3.7% to $33.29 million from $34.56 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Quanex's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 40 basis points to 14.3% of revenue from 13.9% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's operating income increased 102.6% to $16.23 million from $8.01 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Quanex's operating margin increased 380 basis points to 7% of revenue from 3.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, the Company's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 217.1% to $13.92 million from $4.39 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, Quanex's EBT margin increased 420 basis points to 6% of revenue from 1.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Quanex's net income increased 97.6% to $10.73 million on a y-o-y basis from $5.43 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 93.8% to $0.31 on a y-o-y basis from $0.16 in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, Quanex's adjusted net income decreased 16.5% to $13.07 million from $15.65 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS decreased 17.8% to $0.37 from $0.45 in Q4 FY16, surpassing analysts' expectations of negative $0.31.

Segment Details

NA Engineered Components - During Q4 FY17, the Company's NA Engineered Components segment's revenue decreased 11.2% to $131.38 million from $147.99 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 275.99% to $10.49 million from $2.79 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased basis points to 16.3% of revenue from 16.6% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

EU Engineered Components - During Q4 FY17, the Company's EU Engineered Components segment's revenue increased 4.7% to $41.83 million from $39.95 million in the corresponding period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 11.8% to $4.73 million from $4.23 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points to 16.3% of revenue from 16.1% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

NA Cabinet Components - During Q4 FY17, the Company's NA Cabinet Components segment's revenue decreased 3.1% to $61.11 million from $63.08 million in the same period of last year. For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income decreased 59.2% to $1.25 million from $3.06 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the segment's adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 60 basis points to 8.2% of revenue from 8.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on October 31, 2017, Quanex's cash and cash equivalents decreased 31.6% to $17.46 million from $25.53 million as on October 31, 2016.

For the reported quarter, the Company's net accounts receivable decreased 5% to $79.41 million from $83.63 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable decreased 7.6% to $44.15 million from $47.78 million in Q4 FY16.

During FY17, the Company's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 9.1% to $78.55 million from $86.42 million in FY16.

Outlook

For FY18, the Company expects revenue to be in the range of $890 million - $900 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $103 million - $108 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Quanex Building Products' stock slightly declined 0.65%, ending the trading session at $22.85.

Volume traded for the day: 144.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 9.33%; previous six-month period - up 8.29%; and past twelve-month period - up 11.19%

After yesterday's close, Quanex Building Products' market cap was at $787.64 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 42.87.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.70%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was up 0.3% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors