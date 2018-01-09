GYENNO Technologies: GYENNO Redefines Health Tech with Smart Tools Empowering Millions Living with Parkinson's Disease and Similar Conditions

Big data combines with IoT in devices to make it easier to eat, avoid falls and stay independent so people with tremors can enjoy life

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2018 / Living with the tremors and symptoms of Parkinson's Disease and other neurodegenerative conditions is challenging, taking extra effort to do ordinary daily tasks. One company has created medical grade equipment based on robotic technology, IoT and artificial intelligence to help the millions of people suffering from dyskinesia (type of movement disorders characterized by involuntary muscle movements) to live more comfortably and improve their overall quality of life. GYENNO Technologies is showcasing its latest GYENNO Spoon II and Gait Aid at CES 2018.

GYENNO is introducing their newest utensil, the GYENNO Spoon II, which helps patients avoid the embarrassment of not being able to feed themselves. The intelligent stabilization utensil counteracts tremors as food is picked up and carried to the mouth. Based on rehabilitation robotics technology, the new and improved spoon is now smaller and smarter than earlier versions of the spoon. It works to smooth movements if hands start to shake and has a deep bowl designed so people can eat soup without spilling.





Other new features include:

A fork option which uses the rotating shaft that allows patients to twirl spaghetti

Improved anti-tremor capability for both vertical and horizontal shaking

Works with either hand and shaking control varies depending on whether a user wants to scoop up food or put it in the mouth

No charging station and a battery built inside the device for easier on-the-go functionality

Uses WiFI and has a built-in sensor to track motion and collect data for researchers and doctors to better understand the disease.

The GYENNO Gait Aid Equipment also on display at CES will help the 60 percent of later-stage Parkinson's patients who experience 'gait freeze,' or the inability to move, and thus are at risk for falls. Gait disorder is caused by a deficiency of dopamine in the basal ganglia circuit in the brain, leading to motor deficits. Gait is one of the most affected motor characteristics of this disorder.

GYENNO's Gait Aid uses smart sensors to detect when a person might experience this problem and provides audio, visual or tactical alerts so a patient can avoid a fall. The solution includes automatic identification of the problem and several types of patient alerts as well as gait data collection and the development of an adaptive algorithm based on deep learning. This all improves the accurate identification of each user's gait issue.

"It's hard to imagine what life is like for people who experience tremors on a daily basis. It's frustrating and days can be really tough," said Kang Ren, founder and CEO, GYENNO Technologies. "While there is no cure, we are using sophisticated technology to help remove some of that stress for people and help them enjoy doing simple everyday activities like going for a walk or having dinner with friends and family. Our equipment is designed so we are always learning about these conditions and can continuously enhance our products to help people live their best life."

GYENNO's solutions connect to WiFi and send important data to track patients through AI and deep learning algorithms. Doctors and researchers can then better understand the progression of the disease and continuously improve solutions to help.

Images & Videos available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qhWcfo5CglhutZ0l62SEaLmPZUeZG0uW

About GYENNO Technologies



GYENNO Technologies, is the world's leading company providing medical and technical service for Parkinson's Disease. As a high-tech enterprise in Shenzhen, GYENNO aims to build an all-dimensional medical system based on robotics and AI technology, helping those who need to recover their body functions. Founded in 2013, the company combines Big Data, IoT and sensors to create beautiful and useful personal health products.

For more information, visit http://www.gyenno.com/index-en.html.

