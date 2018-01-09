Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") today is pleased to announce that it will be supplying On Guard for Humanity with its Rapid Deployment Shelters for use in response to major natural and man-made disasters domestically and internationally.

On Guard for Humanity is a Canadian-based not-for-profit registered public charity of which one of its mandates is to respond to major natural and man-made disasters both domestically and internationally with search, rescue and recovery operations including victim care.

On Guard for Humanity maintain a team of Volunteer search and rescue trained professionals and works in tandem with other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), local Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, in dispensing these services. The EHT rapid deployment shelters provides victims immediate shelter and can give both the people and the NGOs a product that ticks all the boxes from safety to protection from the elements. EHT has now become a supplier to On Guard for Humanity.

EHT, using its proprietary fire-retardant skin and solar embedded roof system, can provide a shelter that will be easily assembled in less than an hour, will be able to house 5 people, and providing lighting and cell phone charging with no grid required. EHT's shelter will come with a 5-year warranty, which will be a leader in the marketplace for this industry.

The need for this type of shelter is hardly measurable. According to the United Nations International Strategy for Disaster Reduction (UNISDR) in 2015, 346 natural disasters were reported worldwide, causing 22,773 deaths, and over 98.6 million people were affected and displaced by these major events into poverty. The economic losses were reported at some US$ 66.5 billion. With natural disasters on the rise, global warming and climate change, these disasters are expected to treble by 2020, if current trends prevail.

Mr. Robert Cudjoe, a Director for On Guard for Humanity responsible for disaster response and rapid deployment management team said, "We have looked at, and tried a number of tents to provide a rapid deployment shelter that would offer victims adequate protection and security from the elements at a moment's notice. The EHT shelter is no doubt the best design, built with the best materials of all the shelters we have come across." Robert Cudjoe added, "Our aim is to create the necessary logistics and facilities in areas of the world where natural disasters occur with regularity and train local communities to be ready on the ground for immediate deployment long before any outside help arrives."

Mr. John Gamble, EHT's CEO, commented that, "We are very pleased to work with On Guard for Humanity and use our EHT Enertec materials to help the victims of these natural disasters."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About On Guard for Humanity.

On Guard for Humanity is a Canadian-based not-for-profit registered public charity that works both domestically and internationally to ensure the long-term sustainability of communities at risk from war, internal conflicts, or vulnerable to natural and other disasters, poverty and disease. On Guard for Humanity moves beyond "Band-Aid "solutions and focuses instead on empowering local communities to be prepared to respond to natural disasters long-before outside help arrives for when a disaster strikes, the opportunity to prepare has passed. The objective is to set-up a significant network of collaborative partnering and coordinated programs with several disaster relief and aid agencies, NGOs, EMS, municipal authorities, local foundations and other charities and service organizations located in high risk and vulnerable areas of the world ready and trained for rapid deployment of deliverables already on the ground and without the imposition of complex last minute logistics, transportation, and response time in a post event scenario.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking information involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

