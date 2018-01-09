2017 Emission Control Technologies In Automotive & Transportation

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Emission Control Technologies In Automotive & Transportation" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Emission Control Technologies Market size is forecast to grow from 2017 to 2025. The implementation of stringent emission legislation will drive the emission control technologies market during the forecast period together with growing demand for advanced solutions.

This research service, titled Emission Control Technologies in Automotive & Transportation (TechVision), provides an overview of types of emission control technologies, its advantages, limitations and applications amongst light-duty diesel and gasoline engines and heavy-duty diesel engines. Additionally, it implies the challenges, drivers, and possible future scenario of the technologies development.



The study has identified 8 emission control technologies that can reduce the release of emission particles by about 99%, such as particulate filters, closed crankcase ventilation, oxidation catalyst, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation and other sustainable emission control methods.

In a global scenario where urbanization increases the congestion of vehicles on the roads, which in turn increases the pressure on the environment, in particular to air pollution, necessitates the use of environmentally friendly vehicles in cities. Emissions Control Technologies (ECTs) can enable to reduce harmful emissions from vehicular exhaust gases, improve air quality and promote carbon neutral cities. ECTs are seen as a solution to solve the issues like air pollutions, greenhouse effect, acid rain, global warming and smog.



In 2017 NOx emissions control technologies, such as Selective Catalytic Reduction, Exhaust Gas Recirculation and Lean NOx Trap are dominant technologies due to necessity to meet new emission standards for NOx emissions. Furthermore, it is noticed that development and implementation of GPF technology is increased in the last two years. Apart of that, one of the directions of development is cold start catalysts which are effective work at low temperature in real urban driving conditions, such as cold start, slow driving, or frequent stops.



Installation of emission control technology on existing vehicles can help publicly owned and operated bus companies to meet new emission standards and allow enter to Low Emission Zones. In terms of technology and adoption, the emission control industry needs to develop a retrofit technology with advanced catalyst systems, optimised thermal management, and high performance to meet new emission standards and to improve air quality.



The study deeply illustrates the following:

Emission control technologies in the automotive sector - overview, snapshot and current trends

The factors driving adoption and development

Technical and market drivers and challenges

Key properties, drawbacks, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) of commonly used and emerging emission control technologies

The road ahead for technology development

Opportunities for growth

Patent activity that provide an insight into notable activities of global participants

Key stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings in Emission Control Technologies



2. Emission Control Technologies - Current Status Review

2.1 Significance of Emission Control Technologies

2.2 Future Needs Move toward Carbon Neutral Smart Cities

2.3 Drivers and Challenges: Development of Emission Control Technology Is Driven by Rising Air Quality Incentives and Emission Legislation

2.3.1 Drivers: Advanced Technologies Improve Fuel Efficiency and Reduce Emissions

2.3.2 Challenges: High Cost and Technology Imperfections Are Major Challenges

2.4 Comparison of Global Emission Standards for Light-duty Vehicles

2.5 Comparison of Global Emission Standards for Heavy-duty Vehicles



3. Vehicular Emission Overview

3.1 Vehicular Emissions - The Main Components of Exhaust Gases

3.2 Vehicular Emissions - Influence on Environment and Human Health

3.3 Diesel Outperform Gasoline In Terms of PM Content



4. Emission Control Technologies

4.1 Technology Overview for Diesel and Gasoline Engines

4.1.1 Emission Reduction Technologies for Diesel and Gasoline Engines - A Snapshot

4.1.2 Emission Control Technology Value Chain Comprises Four Major Elements

4.1.3 Key Influencers in Emission Control Technologies

4.2 Technologies that Help Control Particulate Matter

4.2.1 Closed Crankcase Ventilation

4.2.2 Diesel Particulate Filters

4.2.3 Gasoline Particular Filters

4.2.4 IP Landscape and Activities in the Last Five Years - Technologies to Control Particulate Matter

4.2.5 Most of the Companies Are Focused on DPF Active Regeneration Technologies

4.3 Technologies that Help Control Carbon Compounds

4.3.1 Three-Way Catalysts

4.3.2 Diesel Oxidation Catalysts

4.3.3 IP Landscape and Activities in the Last Five Years - Technology to Control Carbon Compounds

4.3.4 Catalyzed Particulate Filters Outperform Catalytic Converters

4.4 Technologies that Help Control NOx Emissions

4.4.1 Lean NOx Trap

4.4.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation

4.4.3 Selective Catatytic Reduction

4.4.4 IP Landscape and Activities in the Last Five Years - Technology to Control NOx

4.4.5 New NOx Regulations Are Driving Development of Advanced NOx Control Technology



5. Other Methods of Emission Control

5.1 Remote Sensing of Vehicle Emissions

5.2 On-Board Diagnostic Systems

5.3 Vehicle Replacement and Retrofit Programs

5.4 Alternative Engine Technologies Reduce Emissions and Decrease Dependency on Petroleum Fuels

5.5 Most Companies Focused on Technologies with Advanced Engine Configurations



6. Technology Analysis

6.1 Technology to Control Particulate Matter - Comparative Analysis

6.2 Technology to Control Carbon Compounds - Comparative Analysis

6.3 Technology to Control NOx - Comparative Analysis

6.4 Decision Matrix for Emission Control Technologies

6.5 Research Publications Highlight Key Focus on NOx Emission Technologies

6.6 Trends Indicate Move toward More Advanced and Integrated Technologies in the Future



7. Growth Opportunities

7.1 Industry Growth Opportunities

7.2 Growth Opportunity - Geographic Expansion - World Acceptance

7.3 Growth Opportunity - Megatrends Impact - Smart Cities

7.4 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



8. Key Patents

8.1 Key Patents Related to Technologies which Help Control Particulate Matter

8.2 Key Patents Related to Technologies that Control NOx Emissions

8.3 Key Patents Focused on Catalyst Technologies



9. Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b4gp6m/2017_emission?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716