Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new competitive intelligence study on the apparel industry. A leading apparel industry manufacturer wanted to seek ways to boost efficiencies in their cost structure, brand, and quality of their product offerings. The client wanted to increase their focus on the major risks and prospects to capture a significant chunk of the total market share.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005966/en/

Competitive Intelligence Helps an Apparel Industry Manufacturer Achieve Greater Shareholder Value (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "The US apparel manufacturing industry comprises of about 7,000 establishments, accounting for a collective annual revenue of approximately $11 billion."

Apparel manufacturing is one of the most demanded businesses owing to the advent of new trends and production of fashionable clothes. The apparel industry plays a severe role in developing a nation's economy regarding revenue generation and creation of employment. The changes in consumer behavior, rise in disposable income, the substantial shift toward branded apparels, and favorable demographic factors have powered the growth of the global apparel industry.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to classify the present technologies across the apparel manufacturing market and offered insights into the technologies implemented by the competitors. The client was able to gain actionable insights into the distribution, promotional, and product service strategies.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Grasp real-time information into the producers

Develop a better strategy for positioning and customizing their product offerings

To read more, request a free proposal

This competitive intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Influencing the choice of consumers

Revolutionizing the fashion and apparel industry

To read more, request a free proposal

View the competitive intelligence assessment here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/apparel-industry-competitive-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180109005966/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us