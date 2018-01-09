Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Waddell & Reed Financial as a Dividend Yield of 4.57%; will Trade Ex-Dividend on January 10, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on January 10, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on January 09, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on WDR:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=WDR

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On October 23, 2017, Waddell & Reed's Board reduced the quarterly dividend on the Company's Class A common stock to $0.25 per share, payable on February 01, 2018, to stockholders of record as of January 11, 2018. The Company stated that the decision was taken to provide greater financial flexibility to invest in its business, maintain a strong balance sheet, and continue to provide a competitive return to stockholders.

Waddell & Reed's indicated dividend represents a yield of 4.57%, which is substantially higher compared to the average dividend yield of 4.31% for the Financial sector. Before the announcement, the Company has raised its cash dividend for seven consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Waddell & Reed has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.64 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Waddell & Reed is forecasted to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the next year, which is substantially above the Company's annualized dividend of $1.00 per share.

As of September 30, 2017, Waddell & Reed's cash and cash equivalents totaled $225.92 million compared to $555.10 million as on December 31, 2016. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company's cash provided by operating activities totaled $20.68 million compared to cash used in operations of $86.43 million for the year ago same period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Waddell & Reed

On November 27, 2017, Waddell & Reed announced that Henry J. Herrmann, Chairman of the Board, will retire from the Company's Board of Directors on the date of the Company's annual meeting of stockholders in April 2018. The Board of Directors has appointed Thomas C. Godlasky, an independent director of the Company since July 2010, to succeed Herrmann as Chairman of the Board in 2018.

Herrmann retired as Waddell & Reed's Chief Executive Officer in August 2016 after 45 years of service with the Company, but remained non-executive Chairman of the Board. He has been Chairman of the Board since January 2010 and a director since March 1998.

About Waddell & Reed

Waddell & Reed, founded in 1937, is one of the oldest mutual fund complexes in the United States. The Company through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The Company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Waddell & Reed's stock marginally advanced 0.59%, ending the trading session at $21.99.

Volume traded for the day: 785.16 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.39%; previous three-month period - up 10.12%; last six-month period - up 11.40%; and past twelve-month period - up 8.17%

After yesterday's close, Waddell & Reed's market cap was at $1.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 15.74.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Asset Management industry. This sector was flat at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors