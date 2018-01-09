Active-Investors: Wired News - TELUS Acquires AlarmForce Operations in Western Canada

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on TELUS Corp. (NYSE: TU). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TU as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 05, 2018, the Company declared that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the customers, assets, and operations of AlarmForce Industries Inc. ("AlarmForce") in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. TELUS has purchased the western operations of AlarmForce from BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) for approximately $66.5 million. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Acquisition Offers TELUS Opportunity to Leverage its Robust Fiber and Wireless Networks

TELUS looks forward to integrating western AlarmForce's 39,000 customers, employees, and contractors into its business. This acquisition offers TELUS an opportunity to leverage its robust fiber and wireless networks and expertise to continue to enhance connected home, business, security, and health services for their customers.

BCE's Acquisition of AlarmForce

On November 06, 2017, BCE entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AlarmForce. The agreement contemplated that BCE would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of AlarmForce for $16.00 per share in cash, or, at the election of each shareholder, BCE's shares implying an aggregate fully-diluted equity value for AlarmForce of approximately $184 million. The transaction was unanimously approved by BCE's Board. The deal was also formally closed on January 05, 2018.

TELUS' Acquisition Agreement in 2017

On October 30, 2017, TELUS announced its plans to acquire Xavient Information Systems ("Xavient"), a global IT consulting and next-generation software services Company with around 1,800 employees. Xavient is headquartered in Simi Valley, California, with operations throughout the US and in India, serving customers primarily in the telecommunications, media, entertainment, healthcare, and banking and financial services sectors. The acquisition of Xavient will accelerate TELUS International's objective to expand its global service offerings with the addition of advanced, next-generation IT consulting and delivery capabilities, including User Interface/User Experience, Open Source Platform services, Cloud services, Over-The-Top solutions, Internet of Things, Big Data services, DevOps, and automation and digitization. The acquisition will also advance TELUS International's commitment to grow its capabilities in the US and enhance its geographic diversity by expanding into India.

TELUS' History of Mergers and Acquisitions

In January 2008, TELUS completed its offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of Emergis Inc. In 1999, TELUS merged with B.C. Telecom, becoming the second largest telecommunications Company in Canada, by combining annual revenues of almost $6 billion and assets of more than $8 billion.

In April 2000, TELUS acquired 70% stake in QuébecTel Group. In the latter part of 2000, TELUS signed an agreement to acquire Clearnet Communications Inc. for cash and stock valued at 4.6 billion Canadian dollars (US$3.1 billion).

In 2001, TELUS acquired PSINet Canada, Williams Communications Canada, Columbus Group, Daedalian eSolutions, Arquana Technologies, and NWD. In the same year, TELUS acquired GTE's 30% interest in QuebecTel, forming TELUS Quebec. Also, in July 2001, TELUS Quebec acquired the (Quebec) assets of AXXENT (a Canadian competitive local exchange carrier).

About TELUS Corp.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, TELUS Corp., together with its subsidiaries, is a national telecommunications Company that provides a wide range of telecommunications products and services including internet access, voice, entertainment, healthcare, video, and IPTV television.

About AlarmForce Operations Inc.

Founded in 1988, AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance, and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, TELUS' stock slightly fell 0.55%, ending the trading session at $37.81.

Volume traded for the day: 444.26 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 404.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.48%; previous three-month period - up 5.61%; last six-month period - up 9.12%; and past twelve-month period - up 13.54%

After yesterday's close, TELUS' market cap was at $22.24 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 22.20.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Wireless Communications industry. This sector was up 0.4% at the end of the session.

