OJSC Surgutneftegas (SGGD) OJSC Surgutneftegas: Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC 'Surgutneftegas' 09-Jan-2018 / 13:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on website disclosure of the affiliates list by OJSC "Surgutneftegas" The affiliates list of OJSC "Surgutneftegas" as of December 31, 2017 is published. Website used by the Issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/en/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 5082 End of Announcement EQS News Service 643923 09-Jan-2018

January 09, 2018 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)