

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget balance showed a smaller than estimated deficit in December, data from the National Debt Office showed Tuesday.



The budget deficit came in at SEK 69.6 billion in December, compared to the official forecast of SEK 92.3 billion.



Tax income was about SEK 18 billion higher than forecast. The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 3.3 billion lower than forecast.



Further, interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.4 billion lower than calculated.



In 2017, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 61.8 billion. The Debt Office's forecast in October was a surplus of SEK 28.3 billion. In 2016, the surplus totaled SEK 85.3 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX