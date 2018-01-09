Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Conn's Q3 Results Outshone Expectations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CONN. The Company released its financial results on December 07, 2017, for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018. The Woodlands, Texas-based Company posted a positive adjusted income per diluted share in the reported quarter, which beat market consensus estimates. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Conn most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CONN

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the three months ended October 31, 2017, Conn's reported total revenues of $373.17 million compared to $376.77 million at the end of Q3 FY17. The revenue numbers topped market expectations of $362.2 million. During the quarter, the Company benefited from a record net yield of 19.8%, a widening credit spread, and strong retail gross margins, despite the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

The furniture and consumer electronics retailer reported a net income of $1.57 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 compared to a net loss of $3.82 million, or $0.12 loss per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's adjusted net income was $5.60 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q3 FY18 versus an adjusted net loss of $2.55 million, or $0.08 loss per diluted share, in the past year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $0.04 per diluted share.

Operating Metrics

In the reported quarter, Conn's cost of goods sold came in at $175.59 million compared to $192.37 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) was $114.36 million during Q3 FY18 compared to $114.46 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's operating income rose to $20.85 million during Q3 FY18 from $16.39 million in Q3 FY17.

During FY18, the Company inaugurated three new Conn's HomePlus® stores, bringing the total store count to 116 in 14 states. The Company does not intend to open any additional stores in the fiscal year 2018, but has plans to open five to nine stores in FY19.

Segment Performance

The Company's Retail segment contributed $291.90 million to total revenues during the reported quarter compared to $308.37 million in the last year's same quarter. The decline in quarterly Retail revenue was primarily driven by a decrease in same store sales of 7.0%, partially offset by new store growth. The segment's gross margin increased to 39.8% in Q3 FY18 from 37.5% in Q3 FY17. Additionally, the segment's adjusted operating income was $35.45 million, or 12.1% of segment sales, in Q3 FY18 compared to $35.93 million, or 11.7% of segment sales, in Q3 FY17.

Conn's Credit segment contributed total revenues of $81.27 million in Q3 FY18, up from $68.40 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. Meanwhile, the segment reported an operating loss of $8.73 million in Q3 FY18, narrower than the operation loss of $17.56 million recorded in Q3 FY17.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the first three quarters of FY18, Conn's net cash flow provided by operating activities was $82.74 million versus $183.01 million in the year ago corresponding period. At the close of books on October 31, 2017, Conn's had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $12.74 million compared to $23.57 million at the close of books on January 31, 2017. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt was down to $973.28 million as on October 31, 2017, from $1.14 billion as on January 31, 2017.

Earnings Guidance

In its guidance for Q4 FY18, Conn's expects same store sales in mid-single digits. Additionally, retail gross margin is projected to be between 39.0% and 39.5% of total retail net sales for Q4 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Conn's stock marginally advanced 0.43%, ending the trading session at $35.05.

Volume traded for the day: 313.99 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.27%; previous three-month period - up 25.40%; last six-month period - up 93.65%; and past twelve-month period - up 171.71%

After yesterday's close, Conn's market cap was at $1.08 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 350.50.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Electronics Stores industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors