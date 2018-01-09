Global Smart City Scorecard Report 2017: Top Global Smart Cities Maturing by Building on Foundational Areas of Excellence

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Smart City Scorecard highlights city initiatives that demonstrate key trends and innovations within the Smart City movement. The goal is to provide an overview of the pursuits cities are undertaking to ensure the sustainability, cohesiveness, and comprehensiveness of their Smart City strategies. City governments and policy stakeholders will benefit from this study's holistic examination of the foundational areas for Smart City development. Vendors and solution providers benefit from understanding the range of initiatives cities are undertaking, as well as from gaining a well-rounded view of Smart City facets.

To arrive at the cities profiled, the Smart City Scorecard examines 50 global cities through 2 Smart City filters: quantitative and qualitative. The quantitative filter considers indicators that gauge the effectiveness of Smart City initiatives by comparing current and past indicator measurements. These indicators are grouped into 4 categories: the circulation of goods and people, the quality of the lived environment, technology penetration level, and expansion of a knowledge economy. After quantitative filtering, the top 30 cities are assessed against VIG's Smart City Maturity Model, which ranks cities on a 1 (ad hoc) to 5 (synergized) scale for governance, investment, data, Internet of Things (IoT) and platform, and business model maturity.

The top 15 cities are then profiled within each of these maturity model areas, so that cities and vendors have a collection of initiatives that illustrate the perspective of leading Smart Cities. In addition, the study highlights innovative initiatives in each of the 8 Smart City verticals identified by Visionary Innovation: smart governance and education, smart energy, smart buildings, smart mobility, smart technology, smart infrastructure, smart healthcare, and smart citizens.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Takeaways and Visionary Innovation's Perspective

Smart City Scorecard Process

Smart City Tiers

Smart City Success Factors

Key Smart City Lessons

2. Research Objectives, Scope, and Methodology

Research Objectives, Scope, and Methodology

Research Objectives and Methodology

Research Background

Smart City Scorecard Process

Smart City Concepts

Mapping Smart City Concepts to Indicators

Smart City Indicator Breakdown

Smart City Maturity Model Overview

Smart City Maturity Model - Supporting Assessments

Smart City Maturity Model - Areas of Excellence

3. Scorecard Results

Scorecard Results

Smart City Tiers

Filter 1Smart City Indicator Results

Filter 2Smart City Maturity Model Results

4. Smart City Governance Excellence

Smart City Governance Excellence

Vienna - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Vienna

Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart City Wien Strategy

Smart City Wien Strategy Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart.Monitor Initiative

Smart.Monitor Initiative Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart City Forums

Paris - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Paris

Governance Excellence - Paris's Smart and Sustainable Strategy

Smart and Sustainable Strategy Governance Excellence - Paris's Open City Model

Open City Model Governance Excellence - Paris's Participatory Budget

5. Smart City Investment Model Excellence

Smart City Investment Model Excellence

London - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - London

Investment Model Excellence - London's Diversity of Funding Sources

Diversity of Funding Sources Investment Model Excellence - London's Civic Crowdfunding

Berlin - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Berlin

Investment Model Excellence - German National Support for R&D

Investment Model Excellence - Private Investment in Berlin

Investment Model Excellence - Berlin Partner for Business and Technology

6. Smart City Data Excellence

Smart City Data Excellence

Singapore - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Singapore

Data Excellence - Singapore's Smart Nation Platform

Smart Nation Platform Data Excellence - Virtual Singapore

Data Excellence - Targeted Data Accessibility

Data Excellence - Smart Nation Fellowship Program

New York City - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - New York City

Data Excellence - New York City's Mayor's Office of Data Analytics

Mayor's Office of Data Analytics Data Excellence - New York City's Databridge

Databridge Data Excellence - New York City's Data2Go and Business Atlas

Copenhagen - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Copenhagen

Data Excellence - Smart + Connected City of Living Labs

Data Excellence - Copenhagen's City Data Exchange

City Data Exchange Data Excellence - Copenhagen Intelligent Transport Systems Project

Los Angeles - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Los Angeles

Data Excellence - GeoHub

Data Excellence - Creating Data Stories: Los Angeles and Vision Zero

and Vision Zero Data Excellence - Data Partnerships: Los Angeles and Waze

7. Smart City IoT Excellence

Smart City IoT Excellence

Amsterdam - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Amsterdam

IoT Excellence - Amsterdam's Open, Decentralized, Crowdsourced IoT Data Network

Open, Decentralized, Crowdsourced IoT Data Network IoT Excellence - iBeacon Living Lab

IoT Excellence - Amsterdam's Citizen Science Programs

Helsinki - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Helsinki

IoT Excellence - Helsinki as a bIoTope Pilot City

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Helsinki

IoT Excellence - Helsinki as a bIoTope Pilot City

as a bIoTope Pilot City IoT Excellence - bIoTope in Helsinki , Smart Mobility Pilot

, Smart Mobility Pilot IoT Excellence - bIoTope in Helsinki , Smart Kalasatama

Chicago - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Chicago

IoT Excellence - The Array of Things Project in Chicago

Barcelona - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Barcelona

IoT Excellence - Barcelona's Sentilo Sensor and Actuator Platform

Sentilo Sensor and Actuator Platform IoT Excellence - Barcelona's Sentilo Sensor Platform

8. Smart City Business Model Excellence

Smart City Business Model Excellence

Seoul - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Seoul

Business Model Excellence - Seoul's Diginomics Platform

Stockholm - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Stockholm

Business Model Excellence - Stockholm's Stokab Dark Fiber Network

Stokab Dark Fiber Network Business Model Excellence - Stockholm's Kista Science City

San Francisco - Overview

Innovation in Smart City Concepts - San Francisco

Business Model Excellence - San Francisco and Siemens' CyPT Project

and Siemens' CyPT Project Business Model Excellence - San Francisco's Superpublic

Superpublic Business Model Excellence - Innovations in Smart City San Francisco

9. The Last Word and Recommendations

The Last Word and Recommendations

Smart City Success Factors

Key Smart City Lessons

The Last WordWhat Leading Smart Cities Do

10. Appendix



