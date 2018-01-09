Global Smart City Scorecard Report 2017: Top Global Smart Cities Maturing by Building on Foundational Areas of Excellence

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Smart City Scorecard" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Smart City Scorecard highlights city initiatives that demonstrate key trends and innovations within the Smart City movement. The goal is to provide an overview of the pursuits cities are undertaking to ensure the sustainability, cohesiveness, and comprehensiveness of their Smart City strategies. City governments and policy stakeholders will benefit from this study's holistic examination of the foundational areas for Smart City development. Vendors and solution providers benefit from understanding the range of initiatives cities are undertaking, as well as from gaining a well-rounded view of Smart City facets.
To arrive at the cities profiled, the Smart City Scorecard examines 50 global cities through 2 Smart City filters: quantitative and qualitative. The quantitative filter considers indicators that gauge the effectiveness of Smart City initiatives by comparing current and past indicator measurements. These indicators are grouped into 4 categories: the circulation of goods and people, the quality of the lived environment, technology penetration level, and expansion of a knowledge economy. After quantitative filtering, the top 30 cities are assessed against VIG's Smart City Maturity Model, which ranks cities on a 1 (ad hoc) to 5 (synergized) scale for governance, investment, data, Internet of Things (IoT) and platform, and business model maturity.
The top 15 cities are then profiled within each of these maturity model areas, so that cities and vendors have a collection of initiatives that illustrate the perspective of leading Smart Cities. In addition, the study highlights innovative initiatives in each of the 8 Smart City verticals identified by Visionary Innovation: smart governance and education, smart energy, smart buildings, smart mobility, smart technology, smart infrastructure, smart healthcare, and smart citizens.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Takeaways and Visionary Innovation's Perspective
- Smart City Scorecard Process
- Smart City Tiers
- Smart City Success Factors
- Key Smart City Lessons
2. Research Objectives, Scope, and Methodology
- Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Background
- Smart City Scorecard Process
- Smart City Concepts
- Mapping Smart City Concepts to Indicators
- Smart City Indicator Breakdown
- Smart City Maturity Model Overview
- Smart City Maturity Model - Supporting Assessments
- Smart City Maturity Model - Areas of Excellence
3. Scorecard Results
- Scorecard Results
- Smart City Tiers
- Filter 1Smart City Indicator Results
- Filter 2Smart City Maturity Model Results
4. Smart City Governance Excellence
- Smart City Governance Excellence
- Vienna - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Vienna
- Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart City Wien Strategy
- Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart.Monitor Initiative
- Governance Excellence - Vienna's Smart City Forums
- Paris - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Paris
- Governance Excellence - Paris's Smart and Sustainable Strategy
- Governance Excellence - Paris's Open City Model
- Governance Excellence - Paris's Participatory Budget
5. Smart City Investment Model Excellence
- Smart City Investment Model Excellence
- London - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - London
- Investment Model Excellence - London's Diversity of Funding Sources
- Investment Model Excellence - London's Civic Crowdfunding
- Berlin - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Berlin
- Investment Model Excellence - German National Support for R&D
- Investment Model Excellence - Private Investment in Berlin
- Investment Model Excellence - Berlin Partner for Business and Technology
6. Smart City Data Excellence
- Smart City Data Excellence
- Singapore - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Singapore
- Data Excellence - Singapore's Smart Nation Platform
- Data Excellence - Virtual Singapore
- Data Excellence - Targeted Data Accessibility
- Data Excellence - Smart Nation Fellowship Program
- New York City - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - New York City
- Data Excellence - New York City's Mayor's Office of Data Analytics
- Data Excellence - New York City's Databridge
- Data Excellence - New York City's Data2Go and Business Atlas
- Copenhagen - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Copenhagen
- Data Excellence - Smart + Connected City of Living Labs
- Data Excellence - Copenhagen's City Data Exchange
- Data Excellence - Copenhagen Intelligent Transport Systems Project
- Los Angeles - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Los Angeles
- Data Excellence - GeoHub
- Data Excellence - Creating Data Stories: Los Angeles and Vision Zero
- Data Excellence - Data Partnerships: Los Angeles and Waze
7. Smart City IoT Excellence
- Smart City IoT Excellence
- Amsterdam - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Amsterdam
- IoT Excellence - Amsterdam's Open, Decentralized, Crowdsourced IoT Data Network
- IoT Excellence - iBeacon Living Lab
- IoT Excellence - Amsterdam's Citizen Science Programs
- Helsinki - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Helsinki
- IoT Excellence - Helsinki as a bIoTope Pilot City
- IoT Excellence - bIoTope in Helsinki, Smart Mobility Pilot
- IoT Excellence - bIoTope in Helsinki, Smart Kalasatama
- Chicago - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Chicago
- IoT Excellence - The Array of Things Project in Chicago
- Barcelona - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Barcelona
- IoT Excellence - Barcelona's Sentilo Sensor and Actuator Platform
- IoT Excellence - Barcelona's Sentilo Sensor Platform
8. Smart City Business Model Excellence
- Smart City Business Model Excellence
- Seoul - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Seoul
- Business Model Excellence - Seoul's Diginomics Platform
- Stockholm - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - Stockholm
- Business Model Excellence - Stockholm's Stokab Dark Fiber Network
- Business Model Excellence - Stockholm's Kista Science City
- San Francisco - Overview
- Innovation in Smart City Concepts - San Francisco
- Business Model Excellence - San Francisco and Siemens' CyPT Project
- Business Model Excellence - San Francisco's Superpublic
- Business Model Excellence - Innovations in Smart City San Francisco
9. The Last Word and Recommendations
- The Last Word and Recommendations
- Smart City Success Factors
- Key Smart City Lessons
- The Last WordWhat Leading Smart Cities Do
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2lvvd8/global_smart_city?w=5
