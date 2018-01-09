MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/18 -- Goodfood Market Corp. ("Goodfood" or "the Company") (TSX: FOOD) will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2018 on Thursday, January 11, 2018, before the market opens. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, and Neil Cuggy, CFO and COO of Goodfood, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) on the same day.

The Company also announced that it will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Details of the Conference Call:

When: January 11, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. E.T

Dial in number: 647-788-4922 or 877-225-9706

Conference call replay available until January 25, 2018

416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link: http://www.gowebcasting.com/9093.

The conference ID is 5099227.

Annual General Meeting:

When: January 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. E.T

Location: Fasken Martineau, 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3700, Montreal, Quebec

You can access the slide presentations on Goodfood's website: https://www.makegoodfood.ca/en/investors/events.

About Goodfood

Goodfood is Canada's leading meal kit company, delivering fresh ingredients that make it easy for subscribers to prepare delicious meals at home every week. Goodfood's objective is to take the hassle out of cooking, leaving subscribers with the fun part - cooking, sharing with family and eating. Subscribers select their favorite recipes from a variety of original dishes online. The Company prepares a personalized box of fresh ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with easy step-by-step instructions. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Goodfood had 45,000 subscribers as of November 30, 2017. www.makegoodfood.ca

Contacts:

Investors

Neil Cuggy, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer

(855) 515-5191

IR@makegoodfood.ca



Media

Alex-Sandra Thibault, Consultant

(514) 843-2375

athibault@national.ca



