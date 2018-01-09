

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) said it has launched an initial public offering of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC.



Nine Energy is a North American onshore completion and production services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development.



The IPO consists of 7 million shares of common stock being offered by Nine Energy. In addition, Nine Energy intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



The company said that the current expected initial offering price is between $20.00 and $23.00 per share. The shares have been authorized for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'NINE.'



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are also acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.



