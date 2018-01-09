Restorative Dentistry Market Worth $25.9 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalrestorative dentistry market is anticipated to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR 6.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing number of dental practices with shifting trend towards group & corporate dental practices, advent of digital dentistry, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry & implants, and growth of dental tourism are among the key factors driving market growth.

With the growing enrollment of students into dental schools, the number of dental practices are likely to increase over the forecast period. The shifting trend towards group, multi-unit, and corporate dental practices which are focused on providing high-efficiency, quality care to patients is also likely to bolster the restorative dentistry market. Besides, due to growing consumerism and disposable income amongst patients, the demand for cosmetic dentistry procedures focused on aesthetics is also rising. These factors are in turn likely to boost the restorative dentistry market over the forecast period.

The advent of digital dentistry with technological advancements in areas such as CAD/CAM systems, intraoral imaging, digital radiography, caries diagnosis, and computer-aided implant dentistry have improved the precision and accuracy of restorations, and contributed to the growth of the restorative dentistry market. The growth of dental tourism especially in emerging economies such as India and China is also likely to drive the restorative dentistry market over the forecast period, especially in Asia Pacific.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Restorative materials accounted for the largest share, by product, in 2016 owing to the extensive usage of these materials in dental practice.

Dental hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of dental practices and enrollment into dental courses.

Asia Pacific restorative dentistry market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the large population of this region along with rising awareness regarding oral health and growing number of dental colleges in this region.

Major players of the market include, 3M , Dentsply Sirona, Danaher Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, GC Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, Septodont Holding, and COLTENE Holding.

Grand View Research has segmented the global restorative dentistry market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Restorative Dentistry Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Restorative Materials Direct Restorative Materials Amalgam Composites Glass Ionomer Other Direct Restorative Materials Indirect Restorative Materials All Ceramic Metal Ceramic Metal Alloys Other Indirect Restorative Materials Biomaterials Bonding Agents/ Adhesives Impression Materials Implants Prosthetics Restorative Equipment CAD/CAM Systems Handpieces Rotary Instruments Light Curing Equipment Casting Equipment Mixing Equipment Articulating Equipment Other Equipment

Restorative Dentistry End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Labs Research & Teaching Institutes

Restorative Dentistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia



