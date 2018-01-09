Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Dynatronics Signs Distribution Agreement with Orthopedic Outfitters

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DYNT as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 05, 2018, the Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of rehabilitation equipment and advanced medical devices, declared that it has entered into a new distribution agreement for its Dynatronics™ division's products, including the Dynatron Solaris® Plus, ThermoStim™ Probe, and 125B Portable Ultrasound, with Orthopedic Outfitters Inc., which is a leading distributor of physical therapy and rehabilitation products in Northern California. This news went well with the investors as shares were up by 5% on the day of announcement. Register today and get access to over 1.000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Orthopedic Outfitters, a Leading Regional Distributor

Orthopedic Outfitters is a leading regional distributor of orthopedic bracing, soft goods, and other rehabilitation equipment. The Company serves more than 1,200 customers through its sales force of 20 direct representatives. It has established itself a best-in-class regional distributor in Redding, California. Jon Dunphy, CEO of Orthopedic Outfitters, expressed his pride on the opportunity to partner with Dynatronics and thereby starting a new chapter of growth.

Dynatronics' Wide Product-line for a Broad Customer Base

Dynatronics is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributer of advanced-technology medical devices, therapeutic, and medical treatment tables, rehabilitation equipment, custom athletic training treatment tables and equipment, institutional cabinetry, orthopedic soft goods as well as other specialty patient, rehabilitation, and therapy products and supplies.

The Company markets and sells its products to a wide variety of customers - physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, orthopedists, hospitals, clinics, and other medical professionals, and institutions through its well-developed and comprehensive distribution channels.

Agreement to Strengthen Dynatronic's Domestic Distribution

Orthopedic Outfitters has built a reputation for excellent customer service and is recognized as a top dealer in the state of California. Thus, Orthopedic Outfitters is an ideal partner for distributing Dynatronic's products in Northern California. Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr., Chairman and CEO at Dynatronics, expressed his excitement on adding Orthopedic Outfitters to its growing list of partners.

This agreement would help Dynatronics execute on one of the core pillars of its organic growth strategy, i.e. strengthening domestic distribution. Besides, this agreement also marks an exciting new milestone in the execution of the Company' strategy for its legacy business. Jeff Gephart, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Dynatronics, stated that he looks forward to providing exceptional products as well as service through this agreement.

Dynatronics Declared Conversion of Series C and Series D Preferred Shares in December

On December 05, 2017, Dynatronics announced the automatic conversion of 1.3 million shares of Series C Preferred Stock and 1.6 million shares of Series D Preferred Stock to Common Stock following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 29, 2017. Due to the conversion of these preferred securities, Dynatronics would now have 7.8 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Dynatronics' stock climbed 2.98%, ending the trading session at $3.24.

Volume traded for the day: 42.42 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 23.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 27.25%; previous three-month period - up 38.09%; past twelve-month period - up 27.25%; and year-to-date - up 12.52%

After yesterday's close, Dynatronics' market cap was at $15.45 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors