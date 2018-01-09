Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Duluth's Net Sales Surged 25%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DLTH. Duluth reported its third quarter fiscal 2017 on December 07, 2017. The Company recorded its 31st consecutive quarter of increased y-o-y net sales and reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2017. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Duluth Holdings most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=DLTH

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For fiscal third quarter ended October 29, 2017, Duluth's net sales surged 25.0% to $83.7 million compared to $67.0 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales increase was driven by a 3.6% growth in direct net sales and a 100.7% growth in retail net sales. The increase in retail net sales was primarily attributable to an addition of 12 stores in the reported quarter compared to the same period a year ago. The Company's reported numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $84.3 million.

During Q3 2017, Duluth's gross profit increased 22.4% to $47.4 million, or 56.6% of net sales, compared to $38.7 million, or 57.8% of net sales, in Q3 2016. The 120-basis point decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to a continuing decline in shipping revenues coupled with an increase in freight cost from the Company's distribution center to retail stores.

For Q3 2017, Duluth's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 26.7% to $48.0 million compared to $37.9 million in Q3 2016. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses increased 80 basis points to 57.4% compared to 56.6% in the corresponding prior year's same period. As a percentage of net sales, the Company's advertising and marketing costs decreased 160 basis points to 20.2% compared to 21.8% in Q3 2016, primarily attributable to a decline in digital advertising and catalog costs as percentage of net sales.

Duluth reported net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for Q3 2017 compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in Q3 2016. The Company's reported numbers fell short of Wall Street's expectations of breakeven on a per share basis.

Duluth's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) decreased 24.9% to $1.9 million on a y-o-y basis compared to $2.5 million in Q3 2016.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Duluth ended the quarter with a cash balance of approximately $1.0 million, with net working capital of $86.6 million, and $9.9 million available on its $60.0 million revolving line of credit. Effective November 01, 2017, the Company's borrowing availability under its revolving line of credit increased to $80.0 million through December 31, 2017. As on January 01, 2018, the Company's borrowing availability under its revolving line of credit decreased to $60.0 million through July 31, 2019.

Store Update

During Q3 2017, Duluth opened three retail stores in St. Charles, Montana; Thornton, Colorado; and Avon, Ohio.

Fiscal 2017 Outlook

Duluth reaffirmed its fiscal 2017 outlook. The Company is forecasting net sales in the range of $455.0 million to $465.0 million; adjusted EBITDA in the band of $47.0 million to $49.5 million; and EPS in the range of $0.66 to $0.71 per diluted share. Duluth is projecting fiscal 2017 capital expenditures net of proceeds from finance lease obligations of $42.0 million to $44.0 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 08, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Duluth's stock was slightly up 0.66%, ending the trading session at $18.25.

Volume traded for the day: 135.13 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past six-month period - up 3.11%; and year-to-date - up 2.24%

After yesterday's close, Duluth's market cap was at $590.75 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.00.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Apparel Stores industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors