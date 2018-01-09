6: Dedicate to Self-Mastery

PCWs are fully dedicated to the critical steps of self-mastery in order to confront the reality of their performance and adapt immediately without drama, fear or angst. They practice and master the virtuous cycle of self-awareness, self-measurement, self-assessment, self-coaching and self-correction. Their self-mastery mantra is, "Take full responsibility for both controllable and non-controllable events," knowing that by choosing to respond elegantly even to what they can't control, they activate the power to produce far greater results than the taker and the victim mindsets of many of their colleagues. While they rely on expert coaches for periodic feedback and instruction, PCWs get that life is a do-it-yourself project, and use the self-mastery virtuous cycle to continuously self-audit to direct and conquer their own minds.

7: Play Creatively and Innovatively

People often confuse creativity and innovation. PCWs are very clear on their meanings and strive to achieve both. Creativity is the playful generation of new, novel ideas by individuals or teams. Creative ideas are original and unique, although they are not always brought to reality, or useful. Innovation is the skill of taking new ideas and implementing them into solutions that help others, and scaling them through teamwork. PCWs train themselves to be imaginative, open-minded, and connect dots where others don't see connections. While they can be creative with only their imagination and enjoy the process of daydreaming and brainstorming, PCWs are totally deliberate about bringing their ideas into practical solutions that add value. They know that creativity and innovations are hard-core skills, not genetic gifts. They strive to master their professional domains first, knowing that real creativity and innovation are achieved only through first building a body of core expertise, the way that great musicians absorb the beautiful structure of the classics through practice, and, only afterwards can they use those skills to create original pieces with masterful results. For PCWs, the joy of a playful creativity and innovation journey rises above any financial gain they might derive from breakthrough solutions. Paradoxically, this leads to long-term economic gains.

Many believe that great humanistic achievement is an inherited trait, or due to luck. Both factors do play a role in success, but the biggest factor is the deliberate focus and effort that an individual invests consciously in developing the skills required for building the expertise and relationships that personal evolution and progress require. Artificial intelligence will eliminate drudgery work, and will free up precious time to focus human energy on building the ethical skills of a platinum collar worker.

Platinum Collar Workers are emerging as an absolute necessary condition for A.I. to thrive. The world cannot afford to have only a few of these precious human beings. Education and business have the responsibility to develop the majority of human beings into platinum collar workers.

Enlightened business leaders are beginning to recognize this critical need. "Up to now, our institutions have focused on teaching humans to behave like robots. Now, with the advent of Artificial Intelligence, our best minds are focused on teaching robots to behave like humans. Yet, the critical task now is to ignite an Emotional Intelligence Revolution, to teach humans to behave like good humans. The EIX platform unleashes the power of technology to teach humans to build deep relationship skills and work in harmony with other humans, to build a much better world for all," said Milton Pedraza, CEO of the Luxury Institute and the new EI-Xpert technology platform.

This paper was co-authored by Milton Pedraza, Luxury Institute CEO, and Alyssa Reppenhagen, a senior retail executive based in New York. For more information and additional insights visit www.LuxuryInstitute.com, or contact Luxury Institute CEO Milton Pedraza directly with questions (mpedraza@luxuryinstitute.com).

Milton Pedraza

mpedraza@luxuryinstitute.com