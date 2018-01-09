Vidsys Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Product Leader in the Converged Surveillance Systems Market

Vidsys Enterprise platform offers real-time situational awareness and situation management solutions while integrating with clients' existing infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the converged surveillance systems market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Vidsys with the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award for its Enterprise CSIM software platform (Enterprise), which offers comprehensive converged security and information management capabilities for large-scale, widely dispersed customers.

Vidsys Enterprise is a vendor-agnostic platform that allows clients to utilize their existing infrastructure while providing superior situational awareness and situation management. The platform incorporates essential features of situational awareness solutions, such as video management systems, security investigations, analysis, and reporting capabilities. This allows organizations to make informed decisions and manage a potentially threatening situation proactively, rather than evaluating data post-incident. In addition, the product integrates with over 300 different platforms and numerous technologies, including security systems, social media, CCTV, weather forecasts, cell phone photos and videos, security cameras, identity management and access control systems, alarms, and analytics.

"Vidsys Enterprise offers clients a dashboard to collect, analyze, verify, resolve, and report on multiple sites and data streams-all from one platform," said Frost & Sullivan's Research Analyst, Danielle VanZandt. "Vidsys provides unparalleled situational awareness and situation management-an innovative solution that fulfills a critical need among clients."

Vidsys Enterprise is a "top layer" platform, designed to work with both legacy and new systems. This design also eliminates downtime during system implementation. Vidsys bases its innovations directly on customer feedback, which it obtains through several methods. First, the company's customer advisory board meets with clients three times per year to run through a roadmap and gather feedback. Second, Vidsys conducts quarterly business calls with customers in a one-on-one environment. Finally, customers can always email or contact the company directly for support.

"Vidsys Enterprise software platform offers a unique capability and reliability that competitors cannot easily or effectively duplicate. It is an easy-to-implement, easy-to-use, comprehensive product that offers security event communication, collaboration, and coordination while reducing labor cost and risk as well as increasing situational awareness, situation management, operational efficiency, and safety," said VanZandt.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Vidsys

Headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, USA, Vidsys provides transformational Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) and Converged Security and Information Management (CSIM) software platform that has been adopted by some of the world's leading brands and technology partners within key verticals, including Transportation, Energy, Utility, Healthcare, and Government. Vidsys software has obtained highest levels of information security and assurance from both top-tier global corporations and the US federal government.

Vidsys is hardware, protocol, and device agnostic, and offers bi-directional, browser-based platform with industry-specific features and functions that allows sensors, devices, systems, subsystems, and services to be interconnected via open architecture APIs and SDKs. The platform collects, correlates and converts vast amounts of data into meaningful and actionable information, based on the organization's risk policy, standards and compliance requirements. By leveraging mobile and web-based technology, the software can be rapidly deployed and provides real-time situational awareness and information management capabilities. For more info, please visit www.vidsys.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Vidsys Media Contact

Vidsys Corporate Contact

