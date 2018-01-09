MediaTek Announces UltraHD SmartTV Platform Supporting HDR Standards and 120Hz Content

MediaTek launches the MT5598 chip for HDR-enabled 4KTVs, supporting diverse entry-to-enthusiast HDR technologies

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --MediaTek, the industry leader in developing low power, high efficiency and highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, today announced the MT5598 chipset for HDR-enabled 4K TVs. The MT5598 is a premium UltraHD SmartTV platform that incorporates a leading specification to enable the latest - and future - UltraHD TV and movie content.

In addition to supporting diverse entry-to-enthusiast HDR technologies, the highly capable MT5598 allows 4K TV manufacturers the flexibility to pair it with a range of LCD panels, backlight combinations, licensed or free technologies and localized content standards. These standards cover UltraHD Blu-ray as well as streaming services from Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, VuDu, VQQ, Voole, iQIY and YouKu.

MT5598 brings MediaTek AI enhancements that enable voice control, plus audience, environmental and content awareness to SmartTV's. These can collectively enhance the user experience by providing a tailored, real-time reaction in picture quality, channel selection and more based on who, how and what is being watched.

"For 20 years, MediaTek has been a market leader in developing innovative chipsets for home entertainment products and devices," said Evan Su, General Manager of Home Display and Custom IC Business Unit, MediaTek. "Our newest SmartTV chipset will bring the most advanced online streaming standards and superior picture quality into homes around the world."

In addition to HDR-enabled content, MT5598 has its own HDR dynamic range remapping engine. It provides HDR post-processing enhancement to SDR content on HDR-capable displays, re-imbuing color, saturation and the dynamic range of brightness that is lost in SDR content. Combined with its 13th generation Picture Quality Engine, the MediaTek Super Resolution System (SRS) selectively enhances fine details without artifacting, sharpens edges and provides 4K Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC).

For more information about the MT5598, please explore: https://www.mediatek.com/products/digitalTv/mt5598

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

CONTACT: MediaTek Press Office: PR@mediatek.com; Kevin Keating, MediaTek, +1- 206-321-7295, 10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA; Joey Lee, MediaTek, +886 3-567-0766 # 31602, No. 1, Dusing 1st Rd., Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu City 30078, Taiwan