Hologic Announces European CE Mark for BreveraBreast Biopsy System with CorLuminaImaging Technology

MARLBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced it has obtained a CE Mark in Europe for the Brevera breast biopsy system with CorLumina imaging technology, a groundbreaking real-time breast biopsy and verification system that improves the patient experience and streamlines the biopsy process from start to finish. The first-of-its-kind Brevera system is designed to increase biopsy accuracy with real-time imaging that delivers valuable information at the point of care, enabling clinicians to make informed decisions with confidence.

The Brevera system is the world's first and only breast biopsy solution to combine tissue acquisition, real-time imaging, sample verification and advanced post-biopsy handling in one, integrated system. Designed for 2D and 3D' breast biopsy, the innovative system allows clinicians to perform fast and efficient procedures that save costs and improve the patient experience.1The new product represents another major advance in Hologic's ongoing efforts to improve patient satisfaction and workflow in the biopsy suite.

Until now, radiologists performing stereotactic breast biopsy procedures to diagnose breast cancer were often required to leave the patient under compression while they moved to another room to image and verify tissue samples. This leads to lengthy procedure times and anxious, uncomfortable patients, and can interrupt facility screening schedules. With the Brevera system, radiologists are able to obtain and image tissue samples in the procedure room in just a few seconds, potentially saving up to 10 minutes per patient and cutting the procedure time by up to 25 percent.2

"The Brevera system is a major breakthrough that transforms the breast biopsy procedure as we know it," said Jan Verstreken, Hologic's President for EMEA and Canada. "Clinicians are now able to image and verify tissue samples in real-time in the procedure room, leading to fast procedure times and an improved experience for women, without compromising accuracy or outcomes. The Brevera system is yet another example of Hologic's dedication to developing products that are designed to better meet the needs of our customers and their patients."

In addition to saving facility resources and clinician time during a breast biopsy procedure, the Brevera system's proprietary CorLumina imaging technology helps enhance workflow across multiple departments within a health system. The technology automates the tissue sample collection and separation process, which allows patient tissue to be sent to pathology with little or no manual handling, and also protects the integrity of samples. The system also features PACS integration for advanced image sharing and transfer of patient records.

The Brevera system is designed for use with Hologic's Affirmprone biopsy system, Affirmbreast biopsy guidance system, and MultiCarePlatinum system, as well as most upright and prone systems on the market.

1 3D biopsy only when used with the Affirm breast biopsy system.

2 2015 Kadence International survey of 200 healthcare professionals.