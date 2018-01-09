Verizon Earns Recognition from Frost & Sullivan for Outstanding Achievement in Both the Audio Conferencing and Hosted IP Telephony & UCaaS Markets

Verizon's strategic product development and portfolio expansion reinforceBusiness Communications leadership

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on a recent analysis of two significant business communications markets, Frost & Sullivan is recognizing Verizon with two prestigious awards-the 2017 North American Product Leadership Award for the Audio Conferencing market and the 2017 North American Product Line Leadership Award for the Hosted Internet Protocol (IP) Telephony and Unified Communications As-a-Service (UCaaS) market.

Verizon is one of the largest audio conferencing providers in North America, demonstrating a strong dedication to offering quality audio conferencing services and continued expansion through partnered web and video services. Audio conferencing is at the heart of every conferencing and collaboration deployment, and is the one critical component that cannot be allowed to fail or under-perform. When video, screen sharing, or collaborative document editing fails, a meeting can still continue; however, if audio fails, it impacts the conference more adversely than any other element of the system. It comes as no surprise that the single-most requested improvement to conferencing technology by clients is audio quality.

Verizon addresses this requirement by offering business customers an industry-leading audio conferencing solution that easily integrates with web and video services. Verizon's audio-first approach places the real-world requirements of end users first; thus, fostering conferencing and collaboration deployments that emphasize end-user satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"Verizon's audio capabilities are extremely dependable. Depending on the service level, periodic or continuous monitoring of audio quality is offered to ensure high-quality service. It also enables quick resolution of any issues that may arise during a conference call," said Alaa Saayed, Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Verizon has positioned its audio service to adhere to the needs of a large spectrum of adopting organizations. The provider's offerings range from low-cost, instant meetings to large, managed presentations. Verizon's dedication to call quality and reliability, coupled with its video and web capabilities through strategic partnerships, allows it to focus most on what is important to clients. Verizon is expected to continue to grow in audio, video and web conferencing, while maintaining a high level of customer retention.

Verizon also stands out among competitors with its broad hosted IP telephony and UCaaS portfolio that leverages industry-leading platforms and technology partnerships. Verizon is being recognized for its broad and differentiated hosted IP telephony and UCaaS portfolio catering to the diverse North American business market. A pioneer in the hosted communications and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) space, Verizon constantly evolves its next-generation services portfolio to address ever-changing customer demands. Through a visionary strategy and effective execution, the company has established itself among the top four North American hosted IP telephony and UCaaS providers in terms of installed users.

A growing number of businesses are moving various software workloads to the cloud as part of larger digital transformation initiatives. Communications solutions are often a critical part of cloud migration strategies, driving demand for hosted IP telephony and UCaaS.

"Verizon's hosted IP telephony and UCaaS solutions provide compelling feature sets at competitive prices tailored for the respective customer segments. With their extensive functionality and high reliability, Verizon's services deliver excellent value to businesses moving their communications to the cloud," said Elka Popova, VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

