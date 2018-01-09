EY announces offering to automate cyberattack response workflow

LONDON, Jan. 9,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces that the EY Incident Response Integration Service is using IBM Security technology to help organizations improve the tracking of and response to cyberattacks.

Powered by the IBM ResilientIncident Response Platform, the EY Incident Response Process Integration Service includes customizable solutions that simplify and automate organizations' response workflows. The service leverages EY understanding of helping to provide quality incident response services, including incident response plan development, cyber compromise diagnostics and program assessments.

Tom Hever, EY Global Leader - IBM alliance, says

"With today's business environment defined by complex technology, a growing skills gap and increased connectivity in the digital landscape, organizations can find it very challenging to quickly track and respond to cyberattacks. We can now deliver a customized capability on the IBM Resilient platform to give organizations an orchestrated approach to improving incident response processes. Working with IBM to develop this service is a natural evolution of our organizations' multidimensional relationship."

The EY Incident Response Process Integration Service helps clients to automate their incident response and to track incident response processes and workflows. As part of our Incident Response Integration Service, EY also conducts simulations to test the incident response implementation and identify areas for improvement.

The EY Incident Response Integration Service incorporates several EY cybersecurity capabilities that help organizations to more effectively manage their approach to cyberattacks. These include:

Collaborate, coordinate and automate complex tasks across multiple teams (such as networking, legal, human resources, executives) so that business units understand their role and responsibility in relation to incident response processes.

Utilize customized and integrated incident response tools.

Automate processes that create actionable metric reports that bring the right information to analysts and leadership attention as quickly as possible.

Incorporate threat intelligence feeds and correlate historical data, so companies can quickly identify broader campaigns and trends, leverage incident simulation exercises to test response processes, identify gaps and provide recommendations for improvement.

