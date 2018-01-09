$18.45 Billion Insecticides Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts 2017-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"The global insecticides market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 18,451.2 million by 2022

The global insecticides market is primarily driven by the growing population, reduction of arable land, increasing crop losses due to insects, and advanced agricultural practices and technologies. Further, integrated pest management (IPM) and developing nations provide significant opportunities in this market. However, growing concern over side effects of insecticides, growing emphasize on bio-insecticides and organic farming, and stringent government regulations obstructs the growth of this market to some extent.

Geographically, Latin America accounted for the largest share in the global insecticides market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The largest share of the Latin America region is mainly attributed to the large arable land, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, increasing crop yield losses, less stringent laws related to food safety, increased crop yield, higher adoption of advanced technologies, and availability of government funding.

However, Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to large area under agriculture cultivation, growing need to increase crop yield due to increasing population, increasing organic farming and use of biological fungicides, and increasing government funding.

The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product and application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global insecticides market were new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency and Limitations

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Global Population

4.2.2. Reduction of Arable Land

4.2.3. Increasing Crop Losses Due to Insects

4.2.4. Advanced Agricultural Practices and Technologies

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Growing Concern Over Side Effects of Insecticides

4.3.2. Growing Emphasize On Bio Insecticides and Organic Farming

4.3.3. Government Regulations

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Integrated Pest Management

4.4.2. Opportunities in Developing Nations



5. Global Insecticides Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Biological

5.3. Chemical

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Organophosphates

5.3.3. Pyrethroids and Pyrethrins

5.3.4. Carbamates

5.3.5. Cyclodiene Organochlorines

5.3.6. Neonicotinoids

5.3.7. Benzoylureas

5.3.8. Others (Diamides, Phosphides, Diacylhydrazines)



6. Global Insecticides Market, by Application

6.1. Foliar Spray

6.2. Soil Treatment

6.3. Seed Treatment

6.4. Post-Harvest



7. Global Insecticides Market, by Formulation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquidformulation

7.2.1. Suspension Concentrate

7.2.2. Soluble Liquid Concentrate

7.2.3. Emulsifiable Concentrate

7.3. Dryformulation

7.3.1. Dry Granules

7.3.2. Wettable Powder

7.3.3. Water Dispersible Granules

7.4. Microencapsulated Suspension



8. Global Insecticides Market, by Crop Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cereals and Grains

8.3. Oilseeds

8.4. Fruits & Vegetables

8.5. Turf Grass and Ornamentals

8.6. Others



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Introduction

9.2.2. U.S.

9.2.3. Canada

9.2.4. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. France

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. Spain

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. U.K.

9.3.6. RoE

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. Introduction

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. India

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. Rest of APAC

9.5. Rest of The World

9.5.1. Introduction

9.5.2. Latin America

9.5.2.1. Brazil

9.5.2.2. Argentina

9.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

9.5.3. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. New Product Launches

10.3. Acquisitions/ Mergers

10.4. Expansions and Registrations

10.5. Partnerships/Collaborations, and Agreements



11. Company Profiles

11.1. BASF Corporation

11.2. Bayer Crop Science Ag

11.3. The Dow Chemical Company

11.4. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.5. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

11.6. Marrone Bio innovation

11.7. Syngenta Ag (Part of China National Chemical Corporation/Chemchina)

11.8. Arysta Lifescience Corporation (A Subsidiary of Platform Specialty Products Corporation)

11.9. FMC Corporation

11.10. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Subsidiary of China National Agrochemical Corporation)

11.11. Nufarm Limited

11.12. Novozymes, Inc.

11.13. Heranba Industries Ltd

11.14. Drexel Chemical Company

11.15. Bioworks, Inc.



