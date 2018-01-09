

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures held near the highest since September Tuesday morning as the dollar steadied versus major rivals.



Gold was down $4.60 at $1315 an ounce.



The Labor Department's JOLTS report for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for job openings of 6.038 million, up from 5.996 million in the prior month.



The Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, is expected at 8.55 am ET. The stores sales in the prior week was up 5.0 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated Q&A at Cargill Headquarters in Minnesota, with audience Q&A at 10.00 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX