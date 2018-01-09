Savi, an innovator in big data/machine learning analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced that it has brought Xavier Garijo onto its high powered Executive Advisory Board.

An expert retail supply chain efficiency, Garijo has held the position of executive vice president and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Revlon and Elizabeth Arden leading global supply chain operations and serving as a member of the executive operating committee. He is known in the industry for his role in growing entrepreneurial global companies.

"Xavier is a brilliant expert on the evolution of supply chain management techniques and a welcome addition to our Executive Advisory Board," said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. "He brings years of deep understanding of successful continuous improvement of extremely complex, global supply chains, and I'm excited to tap his experience on how supply chain professionals will best benefit from the vast amount of data and insights we make available to customers every day, in real time."

Before Revlon, Garijo was the vice president of supply Household at Reckitt Benckiser and a director supply chain at Unilever. Garijo holds a D.E.A de Matiere Condensee from the University of Paris (Jussieu), and graduated from the Ecole Superieure de Physique et de Chimie de Paris.

About Savi

Savi delivers live streaming facts and insights about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods. Using big data and analytics, Savi equips shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments with actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Savi is trusted to support some of the world's largest and most complex supply chain networks for large CPG, Pharma, the US DoD and over a dozen government agencies around the globe.

