Redwood Technologies Group 2017 Company Roundup

LONDON, January 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Redwood Technologies Group, comprising communications technology innovator Redwood Technologies and cloud contact centre provider Content Guru, reports its most successful year to date in 2017. Achievements in international expansion and client development led to 30% revenue growth, in addition to a 30% increase in Group headcount.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626423/Redwood_Technologies_Logo.jpg )



(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518500/Content_Guru_Logo.jpg )



Awards

2017 saw the Group's best ever year for award wins, with both sister companies receiving accolades.

Content Guru's healthcare solution, deployed with Healthy London Partnership for NHS 111, received accolades at both the UK Cloud and IT Europa Awards in March. The healthcare solution, which has delivered a range of mission-critical communications integration capabilities and adaptive intelligent automation, was also recognised at the Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards in July, taking home the 'Best Public Sector Digital Project' Award.

October saw the Redwood Technologies Group ranked as one of the top 20 cloud companies in the UK by Clearwater International's Cloudex Awards, which recognise and profile emerging independently-owned companies within the UK cloud industry.

Analyst Recognition

Leading market analyst, Gartner, positioned Content Guru as a 'challenger' in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, for the third year in a row. This was followed by recognition from US-based industry analyst, DMG Consulting LLC. DMG featured Content Guru as one of the world's leading contact centre vendors in the 2017-2018 Cloud-Based Contact Center Infrastructure Market Report.

In the UK, the Redwood Technologies Group was ranked as the 13th best performing mid-market technology company in the annual Megabuyte50 private company scorecard rankings. Run by independent research provider Megabuyte, Megabuyte50 ranks the UK's best-performing, privately-owned technology companies and recognises individual excellence across a number of different categories.

Partnerships

The Group continued to develop its strategic partnerships in 2017, with a view to increasing its international presence and depth of product offering.

In January, Content Guru announced a global partnership with Verint, in which Verint's leading workforce optimisation and speech analytics technology became an integrated part of the storm customer engagement suite. This was followed by a partnership with international public services provider Serco, which saw Serco begin to deliver storm services to its public sector customers, enabling them to implement the Citizen Engagement Hub'.

In the second half of the year, Content Guru joined forces with global Business Process Outsourcer, Webhelp. The relationship saw storm integrate with Webhelp's clients' Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Workforce Management (WFM), and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to create market-leading omni-channel cloud contact centre capabilities at scale. 2017 drew to a close with a new partnership formed between Content Guru and Rakuten, the leading Japanese e-commerce and internet provider. The relationship will see Content Guru acquire a support office in Tokyo and both companies deploy a new cloud platform across the Asia-Pac region.

In addition to the new relationships formed in 2017, Content Guru also renewed its partnership with KPN, the market leader in Dutch telecommunications, for another five-year period. Since 2012, the storm platform has been KPN's cloud contact centre solution of choice across the Benelux region, delivering a signature blend of highly-scalable, omni-channel contact routing and communications services. Through the partnership, some 100 clients now use the platform in the region, including world-leading brands such as Chubb, Fleurop Interflora, and Sodexo.

Products

June saw the Redwood Technologies Group launch its new product, storm Customer Knowledge System' (CKS'), at the Call Center Week Conference and Expo in Las Vegas. CKS is a lightweight CRM, ticketing, and case management system that enables organisations to gain a 360-degree view of their customers. The system was designed to address the gap in the marketplace for organisations looking for a lightweight CRM at a cost-effective price, unified within their omni-channel communications estate. CKS can also act as an overlay solution, connecting to multiple third-party CRM and case management systems within a unified desktop.

Colleagues

The Group welcomed an influx of new colleagues in 2017, with the overall Group headcount increasing by a third.

Long-term colleagues Mush Rahman and Richard Manthorpe continued their career progression with a promotion from the role of Senior Project Manager to Operations Director and Product Director respectively.

December saw Ed Winfield join Content Guru as the new UK Sales Director. Having previously worked as Head of Customer Accounts (Northern Europe) at Vodafone, Ed will now take responsibility over developing the Group's presence and customer base in the UK.

About the Redwood Technologies Group

The Redwood Technologies Group is a global, multi-award-winning communications technology provider, delivering cutting-edge cloud communications and customer engagement services through a variety of delivery methods, including the storm platform. Hundreds of the world's largest organisations are powered by storm, in sectors ranging from government and finance to travel and utilities.

For press enquiries, please contact: Madeleine Keenan, msk@contentguru.com, +44(0)344-852-351