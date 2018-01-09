Nasdaq launches First North Sustainable Bonds - a new market segment for green, social and sustainable bonds. The new market segment will be active in Genium INET production from January 10, 2018.



STO FN Sustainable Bonds



STO FN Sustainable Bonds is created with application and functionality similar to the existing market STO FN Bond Market Institutional. The market will only list green, social and sustainable bonds that meet the Nasdaq Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Criteria.



Market Identfication in Genium INET Production Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 834 Genium INET Production



Market Identfication in GCF TST 4 Description MIC Source ID GCF ID Source STO FN Sustainable Bonds FNSE 191 846 Genium INET EXT3



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact:



Axel Holm



Telephone +46 8 405 60 00 E-mail: fixedincomesweden@nasdaq.com



